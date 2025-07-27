Breakthrough in Light Therapy: KouShiCare utilizes DWV™LLLT Technology to Treat Dry Eyes

HONG KONG, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KouShiCare, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of dry eye disease. The company’s latest device harnesses the power of DWV™ Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) technology, marking a significant step forward in light-based ocular care.

Approximately 344 million people worldwide suffer from dry eye disease. This condition causes discomfort, blurred vision, and a significant decline in quality of life. Traditional treatments, like eye drops and medications, often offer only temporary relief and may not effectively address underlying gland dysfunction.

KouShiCare’s latest innovation, the LuminEyes Light Therapy Device, utilizes LLLT (Low-Level Light Therapy) and DWV™ LLLT (Dual-Wavelength Low-Level Light Therapy) technology to promote cellular metabolism and tissue repair. The LLLT uses low-power LEDs, no more than 100mW/cm², to deliver precise red or near-infrared light to biological tissues while preventing thermal damage. Additionally, by irradiating the eyelids and Meibomian glands with LEDs at 600nm (visible red light) ～ 900nm (near-infrared light), DWV™ LLLT stimulates ocular metabolism through PBM (photobiomodulation), harnessing biological regulatory effects to enhance eye health.



LuminEyes Light Therapy Device

Numerous research and clinical studies have demonstrated that Red Light Therapy effectively softens blocked Meibomian gland lipids, improves the tear film’s lipid layer, alleviates dryness and the sensation of a foreign body, and enhances tear film stability. Compared to traditional treatments, it delivers more significant results while offering greater convenience and comfort.

KouShiCare’s commitment to innovation extends to user experience. The LuminEyes device is designed for ease of use, allowing patients to perform treatments comfortably at home. Key features include:

360-degree full coverage illumination ensuring uniform treatment

Safe, non-invasive operation with no discomfort or downtime

Integrated voice prompts and soothing background music to enhance the user experience

Auto shut-off function and thermal management for added safety and energy efficiency

The LuminEyes Light Therapy Device is now available exclusively through the KouShiCare online store, offering a limited-time introductory discount of 15%. Patients seeking an effective, safe, and user-friendly solution to dry eye symptoms are encouraged to explore the benefits of this innovative device.