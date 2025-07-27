New Yorkers immerse in incredible Shanghai culture

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn



Shanghai Day at Lincoln Center kicks off with a family-friendly, fun and magical concert led by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, where strings dance with the Pig’s playfulness, percussion mimics the Tiger’s roar, and melodies slither like the Snake at Lincoln Center in New York on July 26. [Photo by Jeff Wang/For China Daily]

No plane ticket required. New Yorkers left Manhattan behind on July 26 to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and flavors of Shanghai at the Lincoln Center, which marked Shanghai Day as part of its fourth annual Summer for the City event.

Over the course of more than 10 programs, organized by the Lincoln Center and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the local audiences experienced a multifaceted portrait of Shanghai’s contemporary culture where traditional aesthetics intersect with modern innovation.

Visitors from diverse backgrounds were treated to a wide array of attractions including a Shanghai artisan market with handmade crafts and interactive demonstrations, and a fantastic screening of the animation classic The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven.

“It’s July and it’s hot; and in July in Shanghai, it’s really hot, so you get a true sense of both Shanghai culture and Shanghai weather,” Bill Einreinhofer, a three-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, who has also made documentaries about Shanghai, told China Daily at the event.

The day saw a big concert inspired by the popular video game Arknights, which showcased Shanghai’s fusion of heritage and contemporary digital culture.

Andrew Cap, a content creator who has studied and lived in Shanghai, drew parallels between the two cities.

“I think there’s a lot of similarity between New York and Shanghai — the multiculturalism, the international feel,” he said, noting that Shanghai, with its relatable vibe and history, is a great first step for the people of New York to better understand China.

“There are parts of it (Shanghai) that feel like Europe, there are parts of it that feel very international, very modern. I think it’s a great place to go to experience China for the first time,” Cap added.

As part of the cultural program, the Shanghai Grand Theatre presented the dance drama Lady White Snake. The production re­imagined a 1000-year-old Chinese legend through the contemporary lens of transformation, identity and self-liberation.

Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of the Shanghai Grand Theatre, a key platform for promoting Shanghai’s cultural presence on the global stage, called bringing the production to the festival a significant step.

“In the past, we’ve had deep collaborations with many artistic groups and artists from Europe and the United States, but Lady White Snake marks our first time presenting an original work based on a traditional Chinese story to international audiences. Through this contemporary interpretation, we hope to showcase the creative direction of Chinese performing arts,” Zhang said.

Acclaimed ballerina Tan Yuanyuan, who is also the artistic director of Lady White Snake and former principal dancer of San Francisco Ballet, said it was her privilege to work on this production and bring it to new audiences. “For me, dancing is a bridge to a lot of places. Dance brings joy to people,” she added.

The members of the cast all boast strong international backgrounds. Liu Sirui, who plays White Snake, is principal dancer with Cincinnati Ballet, while Sun Jiayong, who plays Xu Xian, is a former principal dancer of Bejart Ballet Lausanne in Switzerland.

In addition to watching the cultural performances, the audiences engaged in a variety of interactive activities throughout the day, such as silk brocade weaving, calligraphy and seal carving — all of which highlighted traditional Chinese craftsmanship and local Shanghai culture.

Saundra Barnes, a professor who taught at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, four decades ago, was clear about what makes Shanghai truly special. It’s the warmth of the people, the culture and the incredible food, she said.