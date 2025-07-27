To advance China-US trade ties with sincerity, principles: Global Times

BEIJING, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new round of China-US economic and trade talks is set to be held in Sweden from Sunday to Wednesday. This follows a series of significant consensuses reached in Geneva and the establishment of a framework during talks in London. At a time when the global economy faces mounting uncertainties, the international community expects China and the US to effectively utilize existing consultation mechanisms, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state through concrete actions, and meet each other halfway to steer bilateral economic relations toward resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.

China is entering the talks in Sweden with sincerity. Despite twists and turns in bilateral trade relations in recent years, China has always taken a constructive stance, insisting on resolving issues through equal-footed dialogue and negotiation. In the face of renewed trade frictions, China has kept the door to dialogue open while firmly defending its legitimate rights and interests.

From Geneva to London, China has demonstrated its sincerity through tangible efforts to advance talks and implement consensus, which has strengthened global confidence in resolving disputes through equal dialogue between China and the US. China’s goal in the Sweden talks remains clear: to work with the US toward substantive problem-solving.

China’s commitment to dialogue stems from a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-US economic ties, as well as a clear sense of responsibility as major global players. Disagreements between countries are inevitable, but what matters is how they are resolved. Dialogue and consultation are not only more effective than coercion but also avoid unnecessary costs. China’s development interests must not be infringed upon. Both sides should seek possible solutions through equal dialogue based on mutual respect. China and the US should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and continue to consult on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, which aligns with the common expectations of both peoples and the international community.

Sincerity does not mean compromising on principles. Dialogue must have bottom lines, and cooperation must be principled. Any negotiation must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. What China defends is not only its legitimate interests but also international fairness and justice. China’s development achievements are the result of the hard work of its people, not charity from others, and they have never come at the expense of other nations. The accomplishments of China’s development should not be undermined, and its right to development must not be deprived.

China remains firm and capable in safeguarding its rights. The recently released report on China’s economic performance in the first half of 2025 shows that the economy maintained stable growth despite rapidly shifting international dynamics and mounting external pressures. The gross domestic product increased by 5.3 percent year-on-year, an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year and the full year of 2024. The total value of imports and exports of goods was 21.79 trillion yuan (about $3.01 trillion), reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.9 percent. This demonstrates that China’s economy can withstand pressure and achieve stable growth. Looking ahead, regardless of how the external environment changes, China has the confidence to maintain a stable and improving economic trajectory, continue advancing high-quality development, and inject much-needed stability and certainty into the global economy.

China is well aware of the long-term and complex nature of these negotiations. China resolutely opposes unilateralism and protectionism that undermine the multilateral trading system – not only for its own sake but to defend the foundation of global common development.

More and more rational voices in the international community have pointed out that in the face of economic coercion, no country is immune. Only by firmly upholding principles can legitimate rights in negotiations be safeguarded.

The stronger the winds and the higher the waves, the more we need to maintain strategic clarity and strengthen unity and cooperation. All parties should work together to safeguard a rules-based multilateral trading system and foster an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory global trade environment. History and reality have repeatedly proven: The only viable way to resolve trade disputes is through dialogue and cooperation. With utmost sincerity and firm principles, the Chinese side is ready to work with the US side, using the Sweden talks as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, build trust, reduce misjudgments and enhance cooperation.