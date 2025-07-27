GUIYANG, China, July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CNS:

Less than a month after catastrophic floods submerged its iconic stadium, the Village Super League staged a triumphant comeback on July 26. The revival, marked by emotional displays of resilience, highlighted the community’s unwavering determination and attracted global attention.



Village Super League Resumes in Flood-Ravaged Rongjiang

In late June, relentless rainfall deluged Rongjiang County, submerging it twice in a week and crippling infrastructure. The Village Super League’s field, a cornerstone of grassroots sports culture, was engulfed in mud and debris. Yet through collaborative efforts by residents, volunteers, and authorities, the venue was transformed into a vibrant arena in record time.

“I never imagined the field would recover so swiftly,” said Lu Jinfu, a player for the Dongmen Village team. “The outpouring of support from rescuers and volunteers was overwhelming. Today, we’re not just playing football—we’re celebrating rebirth.”

Thousands attended the reopening, including tourists who had long championed the league. Fan Shaoqin, a visitor from Zunyi, reflected: “I’ve followed Village Super League for three years. Hospitalized during the floods, I couldn’t volunteer. Witnessing its resurgence feels like returning home.”

The event also featured surprise visits by global football icons Roberto Baggio and Roberto Carlos, who were honored as honorary football coaches at Rongjiang Vocational School, elevating the grassroots tournament onto the international stage.

Rescue workers lauded the community’s spirit. Jiang Xingjie of the Guilin Lijiang River Water Rescue Center marveled: “The transformation is nothing short of miraculous. Rongjiang’s unity and grit embody ‘Village Super League speed’—a testament that disasters cannot quench hope.”

A post-match charity gala, Gratitude and Revival, paid tribute to responders and volunteers. Student performer Meng Tingli shared: “Through dance, we honor every helper who turned despair into hope. Their courage lights our path forward.”

The Village Super League’s revival underscores both cultural resilience and collective strength. As banners proclaimed: “Floods may wash away soil, but not our love for life.” The event reignites hopes that the tournament will amplify its global reach, blending sportsmanship with a message of indomitable spirit.