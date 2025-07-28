AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the insurance industry with the most market No.1* in Q1 2025

Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2025 –AIA Hong Kong has once again led the industry with the most market No.1 in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Provisional Statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong Long-Term Insurance Business*.

Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “The continued achievements would not have been possible without our team’s daily commitment to putting our customers first. We are also deeply grateful to our customers for their long-standing trust and support.

Our unwavering commitment to customer centricity is the cornerstone of our sustained leadership in the industry. We are fortunate that AIA is powered by a remarkable pool of talent driving our growth. This was recently reaffirmed by the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) rankings, where AIA Hong Kong not only secured the No. 1 position in MDRT, COT, and TOT locally, but also achieved four global No. 1 rankings—including top honours in both MDRT and TOT. We will keep going beyond for our customers and inspire communities to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

These achievements underscore the strength of AIA Hong Kong’s Premier Agency strategy and the unwavering dedication of our financial planners, who consistently go above and beyond to serve customers with professionalism and care. Moreover, they stand as a testament to AIA Hong Kong’s innovative and comprehensive propositions, which provide holistic solutions across health, wealth, and MPF—supporting the diverse needs of both individual and corporate customers.

AIA Hong Kong’s customer-first mindset is also reflected in the digital experiences it delivers. The AIA+ mobile app continues to lead the trend, driving innovation in customer engagement. With millions of downloads and the highest mobile app ratings among key Hong Kong insurers#, AIA+ is fostering stronger connections and deeper trust with our customers.

Putting customers first also means caring for the broader community. As a purpose-led brand, AIA actively empowers individuals and communities to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. Programmes such as AIA Vitality and the AIA Healthiest Schools Programme are enhancing health literacy and fostering long-term wellbeing across generations.

As the community continues to face rising medical inflation, AIA Hong Kong took the lead in convening cross-sector stakeholders at the inaugural Healthcare Financing Summit to explore collaborative solutions that make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and sustainable—for both the community and future generations.

AIA Hong Kong is also finding creative ways to deepen public understanding of the insurance industry. A recent example is the sponsorship of the TVB drama 《中年好翻身》, which uses the insurance profession as a backdrop to explore themes of resilience and personal growth—highlighting the professionalism and meaningful role our financial planners play in customers’ lives.

Looking ahead, AIA will continue to bring international experiences to Hong Kong. On 31 July, AIA will lead the first-ever North London Derby at the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025, as the Global Principal Partner of Tottenham Hotspur. AIA Hong Kong is also proud to be the title sponsor of G.E.M.’s I AM GLORIA World Tour – Hong Kong stop, further enriching the city’s cultural landscape.

Notes:

* As the Insurance Authority is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the scope and criteria for collecting policyholder information for non-local policies, it will not release breakdown statistics related to Mainland visitors until this work is completed. Therefore, the Insurance Authority has not published the relevant provisional statistics for both local and non-local segments. The current set of statistics does not include figures for Number of Local New Business Policies, Number of Non-Local New Business Policies, Local Annualised New Premiums, and Non-local Annualised New Premiums.

“AIA Hong Kong has once again led the industry with the most market No.1” refers to its top position in the following categories: Number of Inforce Policies**, Number of New Business Policies, New Office Premiums from Agency Channel^, Annualised New Premiums from Agency Channel^, Number of New Business Policies from Agency Channel—making up the highest share among the 11 key metrics compared to other market peers.

Provisional statistics of the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong long-term insurance business from January to March 2025. The policies refer to Direct Individual New Business and Direct Inforce Business of Participating Business, Other Businesses (Excluding Group Business) and Linked Long Term (Class C). “Agency channel” refers to “Agents” as classified by the Hong Kong Insurance Authority under Distribution Channel.

** Refers to AIA International Limited, AIA Company Limited and AIA Everest Life Company Limited.

^ “Annualised New Premiums” represents 100% of annualised first year premium and 10% of single premium. “New Office Premiums” represents 100% of annualised first year premium and 100% of single premium.

# As of June 2025.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 As at 30 June 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau’s individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)