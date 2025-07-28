AsiaInfo Technologies Integrates with NVIDIA Omniverse to Accelerate Smart Manufacturing Transformation

BEIJING, CHINA- Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2025 –(“AsiaInfo Technologies” or the “Company”; HKEX stock code: 01675), a leading provider of software products, solutions, and services, today announced a strategic integration of its proprietary digital twin platform, AISWare Digital Gemini, MaaS (Model-as-a-Service) platform and intelligent platform, with, a powerful 3D workflow and application platform. This collaboration, combined with AsiaInfo Technologies’ robust large model application delivery capabilities, aims to empower the transformation of China’s manufacturing industry from “Made in China” to “Intelligent Manufacturing in China.”

Within the simulated environment built by AsiaInfo Technologies’ digital twin platform and NVIDIA Omniverse, customers can conduct virtual scenario construction and training. This, coupled with large model application services, enables the planning, driving, and execution of real-world production activities, accelerating the adoption of AI technology in industrial production.

AsiaInfo Technologies’ digital twin platform is a versatile tool for designing and building digital twin applications. It offers an exceptional visual experience and flexible scenario construction capabilities, deeply integrating technologies such as big data, IoT, GIS, 3D, new surveying and mapping, BIM, and AI. It provides one-stop digital twin scenario creation, orchestration, and business operation support for various application scenarios including networks, industrial manufacturing, city governance, and security. NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform comprising APIs, SDKs, and services that allow developers to integrate OpenUSD, NVIDIA RTX™ rendering technology, and generative physical AI into existing software tools and simulation workflows for industrial and robotics use cases.

In addition, AsiaInfo Technologies’ comprehensive large model application delivery capabilities, covering the entire development cycle from demand analysis, consulting and planning, product R&D, implementation and delivery, to operation and maintenance, ensure that industry-specific large models are precisely aligned with customer needs and effectively deployed in industrial manufacturing scenarios. Currently, AsiaInfo Technologies has successfully assisted domestic and overseas manufacturing enterprises in leveraging large models to build maintenance knowledge hubs, predict and diagnose equipment failures, and automate production scheduling.

Moving forward, AsiaInfo Technologies will further deepen the integration of its digital twin platform with NVIDIA Omniverse. The Company will focus on industries such as industrial manufacturing, actively expanding market presence, developing innovative solutions, and driving project implementation and delivery to empower more customers.

