Automate Unveils Push PRO: The Smartest Remote Control for Your Shades

STAMFORD, Conn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Automate, a leader in smart shading solutions, proudly announces the launch of Push PRO, its first smart remote for shades with built in offline automation. Push PRO delivers a seamless and intuitive way to control motorized shades, offering advanced automation features without requiring an internet connection.

As energy costs rise, homeowners are looking for smarter ways to manage heat and light. Push PRO’s automated scheduling helps reduce energy consumption, making homes more efficient without relying on Wi-Fi or apps. The personalized naming functionality eliminates the guesswork by enabling users to assign specific names to individual shades or groups, ensuring a more intuitive and efficient control experience.

With over 60% of homeowners now integrating smart home tech, Push PRO is designed to seamlessly fit into modern smart homes, providing a convenient and efficient way to manage shading solutions.

“Consumers want simplicity without sacrificing smart features. Push PRO is a leap forward-giving users’ ultimate control over their shades while staying completely offline. This is the future of smart shading,” said Jonny Matuichuk Senior Product Manager, Automate at Rollease Acmeda. “With features like personalized shade naming, offline scheduling, and installer-friendly setup, Push PRO is designed to enhance both user convenience and professional installation efficiency.”

Push PRO’s on-screen prompts simplify setup, guiding users through configuration with ease. Users can adjust shade modes including motor speed and favorite positioning, with just a few taps. Additionally, Installer Mode provides professionals with the ability to pair shades, set limits, and lock settings before completing the handover. Designed for optimal visibility and accessibility, the 2.4-inch LCD display features an optional dark mode and smart wake function for instant access, helping with readability any time of day when backlit. Push PRO is powered by a long-lasting rechargeable battery, delivering up to six months of use on a single charge, with a fast USB-C recharge in just two hours.

Push PRO is also the perfect master remote for the home, allowing users to conveniently control multiple shades across the entire home. For more precise, room-based control, it can be complemented with Automate Push series’ single-channel or five-channel remotes, enabling users to manage individual shades when needed while maintaining overall home automation.

With its sleek design, powerful automation features, and intuitive user experience, Push PRO completes the Automate Push Series, providing a tailored solution for every shade control need.

Push PRO is now available through authorized Automate retailers and partners. For more information, visit automateshades.com.

About Rollease Acmeda

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware systems and specialty fabrics for manual and automated shade solutions used in both commercial and residential applications. We have a global team of close to 300 associates, with eight distribution facilities across the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, shipping to dozens of countries worldwide. Our brands include Automate smart shading solutions, Zipscreen outdoor shades, Texstyle specialty fabrics, and Rollease Acmeda indoor and outdoor hardware systems and solutions.

About JM Family Enterprises

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $22.8 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services, franchising and specialty distribution industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts®, Futura Title & Escrow and Rollease Acmeda. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.