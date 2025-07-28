Bossjob Launches in Malaysia: A Smarter Way to Find Jobs through Chat-first AI Matching

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bossjob, Southeast Asia’s chat-based AI job platform, today announced its official launch in Malaysia, bringing job seekers and employers a faster, smarter, more human-centric way to connect. The new job platform in Malaysia aims to transform how Malaysians find work—especially among Gen Z and gig economy workers.



AI-Powered Job Platform Launches in Malaysia

Why Malaysia, Why Now?

Malaysia is in the middle of a digital shift, driven by its mobile-first, youth-dominated population. As demand for flexible, blue-collar, and entry-level jobs surges, Bossjob steps in with a bold promise: faster hiring, AI-powered matchmaking, and instant communication—right from your phone.

But this isn’t a pilot—it’s a proven formula. Bossjob has already helped over 100 million jobseekers globally, with local operations focused on serving the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan. Since 2023, we’ve seen a 500% increase in monthly active users in the Philippines alone, while becoming the #1 downloaded chat-first job app in the country. Over 10 million messages have been exchanged between jobseekers and employers, with an average response time of under 10 minutes. Most users complete their job applications in less than 90 seconds.

Our AI-matching engine delivers real-time, relevant roles—83% of jobseekers receive a match within 24 hours, and 78% are hired within just 7 days of chatting. That’s hiring in under a week—without the waiting game.

What Makes Bossjob Different?

Chat–first hiring – Message employers instantly, eliminating lengthy application forms and long wait times.

– Message employers instantly, eliminating lengthy application forms and long wait times. AI-powered job matching – Our algorithms understand applicant skills, preferences, and chat behavior, delivering relevant job matches in real time.

– Our algorithms understand applicant skills, preferences, and chat behavior, delivering relevant job matches in real time. Simplified profile creation – No more juggling CV formats. Our streamlined profile process means users can apply with one tap.

“We are committed to making job searching more accessible and efficient for job seekers,” said Bernie Goh, Country Manager Malaysia of Bossjob. “Through this campaign, we aim to connect with job seekers on the go, reinforcing our commitment to simplifying the job search process and empowering job seekers with fast and direct access to employers.”

Bossjob is already helping businesses move at the speed of chat.

“Bossjob helped us connect quickly and meaningfully with Malaysia’s young talent during our KL launch. Unlike traditional platforms, their chat-first model let us engage candidates instantly—speed made all the difference,” said Chevelle Tham, HR Manager & Hiring Lead at Hvala.



Hvala’s Singapore Odeon store team, operations and HR with Bossjob’s, poses for a group photo after discussing plans for their launch in Plaza Arkadia, Kuala Lumpur

Available Nationwide

Bossjob’s mobile app and web platform are now available nationwide. With job locations initially focused on Kuala Lumpur and Johor, jobseekers in Bossjob Malaysia can:

Instantly connect with F&B, logistics, retail, and office employers.

Discover AI-curated roles suited to their profile.

Skip long registration processes; profile setup takes under two minutes.

“Bossjob isn’t just offering a new job search alternative in Malaysia—it’s equipping jobseekers with the tools and Gen AI technology to optimise their candidate profiles,” Goh added. “From fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, we believe every jobseeker deserves not only fast access to opportunities, but also the means to present their best self to employers.”

Vision for Southeast Asia



Top row: Bossjob teams in Philippines at community events activations promoting job matching for local jobseekers. Bottom: Bossjob Japan at a recent employment tech exhibition connecting with Japanese employers on global recruitment through chat

Bossjob’s Malaysia launch is part of its broader mission: to make job hunting instant, equitable, and accessible across the region. With 8,000+ active employers across Southeast Asia—including brands like Jollibee, Lazada, and Uniqlo—we’re already trusted by 60% of SMEs in the Philippines and 40% of Singapore’s fastest-growing startups. In Japan, we were the first chat-based platform to enter the gig market, achieving over 90% satisfaction in our pilot phase.

Get Started

Join over 2.5 million users across Southeast Asia who are transforming their job search with Bossjob. With AI-curated roles, real-time chat with employers, and hiring in under a week, it’s the fastest way to get hired in the region.

Bossjob has facilitated over 5 million job connections in the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan—making us Southeast Asia and Japan’s fastest-growing job-matching platform.

Bossjob’s AI-driven chat engine is redefining job search—delivering relevant jobs in real-time, not weeks.

Bossjob is now live in Malaysia. Download our app from the App Store or Google Play—or sign up online and start chatting. Your next job could be one message away.

About Bossjob

Bossjob is a chat-first, AI-powered job platform transforming hiring across Blue­-collar, gig, and Gen Z sectors. With over 1 million downloads and thousands of successful connections in SEA, Bossjob is on a mission to reinvent job search—one chat at a time.