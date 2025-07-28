China Literature to Report First Half 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

– Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Literature Limited (“China Literature” or “the Company”, 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property (“IP”) incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

China Literature’s management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company’s financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) Language: English Live and archived webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2025

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Your dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.