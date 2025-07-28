DP WORLD SMART LOGISTICS NETWORK DELIVERS McLAREN RACING CAR TO FANS IN TRAFALGAR SQUARE

From Pit Lane to Piccadilly: World Endurance Championship (WEC) 2027 show car delivered from the circuit des 24 Heures du Mans to the F1 team’s McLaren Technology Centre for fan festival. Two destinations, 633 kilometres, one channel crossing – all in four days through the power of smart logistics

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global logistics leader DP World and the McLaren F1 Team joined forces to deliver a feat of logistics and an unforgettable fan experience in London during the British Grand Prix week.



WEC show car on display at Trafalgar Square.

In a bold demonstration of the power of smart logistics, DP World orchestrated the time-critical delivery of McLaren Racing’s newly unveiled WEC 2027 show car from the Circuit de 24 Heures du Mans in France, to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, before the car made its way to the first ever Racing Live: London event in Trafalgar Square.

Stephen Whittingham, Executive Vice President, North Europe, at DP World, said: “The logistics operation was a test of precision and timing, which saw DP World deploy a bespoke, temperature-controlled glass container to ensure the safe and secure transit of McLaren Racing’s WEC show car under tight deadlines.”

“Leveraging our expansive European network, the move was executed seamlessly by our expert logistics teams, underscoring the company’s capabilities in supporting high-value, sensitive cargo for the automotive and motorsports industries.”

The WEC 2027 show car’s final destination, McLaren Racing Live: London, was set against the iconic backdrop of Trafalgar Square and brought the energy of Formula 1 to the Capital’s centre. As part of the fan experience, DP World partnered with the McLaren F1 Team to create the ‘Pit Stop Challenge’ using one of the McLaren Formula 1 Team show cars.

The challenge saw more than a thousand racing fans take up the chance to step into the shoes of a McLaren pit crew member and attempt a tyre change at the speed of a real F1 team. Queues stretched over an hour as fans eagerly awaited their chance to get hands-on with the dynamic show car of the current Constructors’ Championship leaders.

Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 115,600 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

Our partnerships

Our global sports partnerships in Golf, Cricket, Formula 1 and Sailing showcase our leadership in supply chain transformation. From delivering SailGP to supporting the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup and The Ryder Cup, DP World simplifies logistics, drives performance and changes what’s possible.

Our partnership with McLaren Racing

As the team’s Official Logistics Partner, our global reach and capabilities allow us to bridge the most complex supplier networks in Formula 1 and beyond. From next-generation blockchain technology to seamlessly connected multi-modal solutions, we consult with McLaren Racing to deliver efficiently and sustainably, so they’re always race-ready.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 197 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com