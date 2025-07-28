Generali Hong Kong Recognised for Community Impact for Third Consecutive Year at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2025

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2025 – Generali Hong Kong has been honoured with the Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) Financial Institution Awards 2025, marking the third year in a row the company has received this prestigious recognition. This achievement reaffirms Generali Hong Kong’s long-standing commitment to creating lasting, positive impact in the community.

Through The Human Safety Net, a global initiative powered by the Generali Group, Generali Hong Kong supports early childhood development by helping children aged 0 to 6 unlock their full potential. A key part of this effort is the launch of Hong Kong’s first Community Living Room for young children’s development, located in the heart of Sham Shui Po, one of the city’s most under-resourced districts. Developed in partnership with OneSky, this free-of-charge facility provides a safe space for underprivileged families with young children who face challenges such as limited living space and a lack of social support. It provides age-appropriate learning resources for children, while caregivers benefit from parenting support and access to community services.

By addressing both developmental and family wellbeing needs, the initiative offers meaningful support to families striving for brighter futures and reflects Generali’s commitment to being a Lifetime Partner to both customers and the wider community.

The Financial Institution Awards, hosted annually by the iconic finance media Bloomberg Businessweek (Chinese Edition) recognise companies with outstanding performance over the past year in the banking, insurance, and securities sectors, aiming to promote the sustainable development of Hong Kong’s financial industry, cultivate talent, and foster innovation, thereby driving economic growth.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

www.generali.com.hk

THE GENERALI GROUP

Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 95.2 billion and € 863 billion AUM in 2024. With around 87,000 employees serving 71 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.