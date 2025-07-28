Infobip named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform-as-a-Service for the third consecutive year

Infobip positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global communications platform Infobip has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS)1. This year the company is placed furthest in Completeness of Vision. Infobip views this third consecutive recognition as acknowledging its status as a global CPaaS powerhouse.



Infobip has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS for the third year in a row

Magic Quadrant2 reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables customers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs. As a Leader, Infobip is recognized for both its Ability to Execute and its Completeness of Vision.

Infobip powers conversations for some of the world’s most innovative businesses including Microsoft, Uber, Meta, NEXT, Digitaleo, AXA Partners, and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Its full-stack omnichannel platform spans voice, SMS, email, and Rich Communication Services (RCS), delivering advanced conversational capabilities and AI-enhanced experiences. Complementing this, Infobip’s strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom AG, NVIDIA, Telefónica, and others highlight its commitment to driving innovation and building next-generation communication and AI infrastructures.

Infobip is accelerating the future of CPaaS through bold innovation in AI and automation. Its AI Hub seamlessly integrates agentic AI, generative AI and advanced analytics to drive scalable customer engagement. At the same time, Infobip is driving global adoption of RCS Business Messaging and pioneering the expansion of the Network API ecosystem, reinforcing its leadership in emerging communication technologies.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “We’re not just participating in the evolution of communications; we are defining it in co-creation with our customers and partners. We will continue setting the pace in transforming how global enterprises connect, engage, and grow. We believe that being recognized by Gartner as a Leader is a strong validation of our continuous innovation and strategic foresight.”

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant 2025 report here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-cpaas-2025

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

