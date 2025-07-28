NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + U.S. & EU reach trade deal

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Stocks are up Monday morning as the U.S struck a trade deal with the EU ahead of President Trump’s August 1 st deadline. This deal comes after the U.S reached agreements with Japan and Indonesia last week.

The Federal Reserve will hold its next two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors will listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments.

Wall Street will be paying attention to earnings this week as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple will all report.

