Precision Orthopedic Surgery in Asia: Addressing Regional Needs through Academic Collaboration with MOA and Aclub

TAIPEI, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian Orthopedic Association (MOA), Aclub Taiwan, and A Plus Biotechnology Corporation Limited will co-host a high-level academic conference on August 3, 2025, at Sunway Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, bringing together orthopedic professionals from across Asia to explore the latest advances in personalized, minimally invasive orthopedic surgery. The event will feature both in-person and online participation options.



This image is a promotional poster for the AClub Taiwan X Malaysia event.

As Asia’s active population grows and patient expectations evolve, the demand for personalized, minimally invasive orthopedic solutions continues to rise. Yet, many standard implants are still based on Western anatomical data, often failing to accommodate the distinct morphology and curvature of Asian bones. This mismatch highlights the pressing need for region-specific surgical strategies and implant designs that enhance clinical fit, reduce complications, and improve outcomes.

In response, leading orthopedic experts across Asia are embracing advanced technologies such as patient-specific instrumentation (PSI), which allows for tailored orthopedic surgeries, such as correction of deformities, precise reconstruction in foot and ankle surgeries, and improved results in trauma and revision procedures. These innovations prioritize the preservation of native anatomy and promote faster recovery.

This initiative is jointly supported by MOA and Aclub Taiwan. Based in Taiwan, Aclub is a multidisciplinary platform dedicated to medical device innovation and clinical education. By connecting surgeons, engineers, and academics, it transforms clinical challenges into practical solutions through interdisciplinary collaboration. Aclub facilitates knowledge exchange, drives innovation, and supports hands-on learning to advance technology and enhance patient-centered care.

All orthopedic professionals are invited to attend and contribute to shaping the future of precision orthopedic care in Asia.

For online registration and details, please visit:

In-person event: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=BssnRRLLckuv0SJ61Zwa49fA2xxTLfFGvsEoHBd5RxlUQTc5VVE3RVRKUVZSTzVBSTA1SldKVlNNSC4u&origin=QRCode&qrcodeorigin=presentation&route=shorturl

Online event:

https://app.docquity.com/#/webinar/detail/501171

CONTACT: oversea@aplusbio.com