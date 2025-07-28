Questex’s IHIF Asia Announces Keynotes from DBS and Booking.com

HONG KONG, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Questex’s second annual International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia announces Mo Ji, Managing Director, Chief China/HK Economist, Group Research, DBS and Anthony Lu, Regional Director North & South APAC, Booking.com will present keynote addresses. IHIF Asia takes place at the Regent Hong Kong 17-19 September 2025.

Dr. Ji will present “Global Economic Outlook and Geopolitical Shifts: Navigating Market Disruptions and Inbound Capital Flows” and will explore the influence of geopolitical shifts, inbound capital flows and how countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand are benefiting from changing trade dynamics and U.S. policy impacts across the Asia Pacific region.

Lu will present “Destination Asia: Forecasting Consumer Trends and Tourism Flows Across the Asia Pacific Region” and will provide an in-depth look at the projected volume and value of domestic, intraregional, and inbound travel flows in Asia Pacific.

Key sessions focused on investment opportunities include:

CBRE Capital Talks: New Cycle, Next Generation: Seizing opportunities in Asia’s real estate shift and capital diversification

real estate shift and capital diversification Maximizing Returns: Evaluating Third-Party Operators and Owner- Brand Partnerships

Hospitality Disrupted: CEO Perspectives on Growth, Innovation & Sustainability

View the agenda here.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Ji and Anthony Lu to our program. They will deliver our audience with insights and strategies they need to make informed investment deals to navigate the opportunities in one of the world’s most compelling hospitality markets,” said IB Saravanan, Vice President, Questex Asia.

IHIF Asia unites top players in the hospitality investment community, including HNWIs, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, global hotel brands, forward-thinking operators and leading developers.

