VT MARKETS CHAMPIONS GROWTH IN ASIA THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED AS CSR INITIATIVES ARE LAUNCHED

SYDNEY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VT Markets is using the ‘power of football’ to make a positive impact in communities across Asia, supported by a partnership with Premier League club Newcastle United.



VT Markets Champions Growth in Asia Through Partnership with Newcastle United

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, VT Markets committed to donating 1,000 Newcastle United branded footballs to schools across Southeast Asia. The initiative aims to deepen the brand’s presence in Asia while creating opportunities for future generations to enjoy the sport.

Additionally, VT Markets proudly donated £20,000 to the Newcastle United Foundation, commemorating the club’s Carabao Cup victory and return to the UEFA Champions League. This contribution celebrates the club’s incredible achievement while supporting its official charity partner’s mission to harness the unifying power of football to connect, motivate, and inspire people through community, education, health, and sports programmes.

VT Markets’ Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives have been designed to champion growth through strategic partnerships and investments, with the aim of expanding the brand’s footprint in Asia, while helping to nurture economic development in the region. By driving growth through impactful collaborations, VT Markets is not only deepening its regional presence but also helping to build a stronger, more resilient future for these communities. With plans already underway to bring similar initiatives to Latin America, the brand is looking to replicate this positive impact across even more global markets.

As Newcastle United’s Official Financial Trading Partner, first-team players including Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, and William Osula, kicked off the initiatives during an exclusive Meet and Greet session hosted by VT Markets. Also in attendance was club legend Shola Ameobi, who brought his trademark charisma to connect with fans at the event. The Magpies were based in Singapore ahead of their first fixture in the nation since 1996, taking on fellow Premier League side Arsenal as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

Speaking as the CSR initiatives were launched at an exclusive client engagement event in Singapore, hosted by VT Markets, Newcastle United player and Newcastle United Foundation ambassador Dan Burn shared: “Our fans are the soul of this club, wherever we go in the world. The support we’ve felt from everyone in Singapore has been unbelievable and that’s a big reason why projects like this mean so much.

“As players, football has helped to transform our lives so it’s really special to see VT Markets use their position to support young people and give back to these amazing communities – both in Newcastle and across Asia. We see the fantastic work that Newcastle United Foundation do back home and this donation will make a great contribution to changing their lives of many people in our community.”

VT Markets recently marked a thrilling debut year as Official Financial Trading Partner of Newcastle United by visiting St. James’ Park for the final match of the 2024/25 Premier League season. A history-making campaign saw Eddie Howe’s side win the club’s first domestic trophy in 70 years, which was quickly followed up with qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

This year also coincides with a significant milestone for VT Markets, celebrating a decade of innovation in the global financial markets. Over the past 10 years, the company has driven growth through collaborations, expanding its presence and making a lasting impact within the industry by helping to build a stronger, more resilient future.

“At VT Markets, we believe that true growth goes beyond numbers. Through our CSR initiatives, we aim to inspire, empower, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s development, laying the foundation for long-term opportunity and success. Our partnership with Newcastle United is about driving positive change both on and off the field, and we look forward to deepening our impact as we continue this exciting journey in Asia together,” Dandelyn Koh, Global Brand and PR Lead at VT Markets shared.

As Newcastle United prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League, VT Markets remains a steadfast partner, supporting ambitions on the pitch while helping to drive positive social change off the pitch. The event in Singapore served as an opportunity to highlight shared values and the vision of both organisations, centred around growth, community, and giving back.