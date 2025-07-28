Xinhua Silk Road: Weihai tops Shandong in ecological environment quality for three consecutive years

BEIJING, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Weihai, a coastal city in east China’s Shandong Province, has maintained its leading position in ecological environment quality across the province for the third consecutive year, demonstrating its firm commitment to green development.

In 2024, it topped Shandong in both overall ambient air quality and improvement rate, with key indicators, such as PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, and excellent air quality days, all showing strong performance.

Water quality indicators were equally impressive. All 13 key rivers and 12 urban centralized drinking water sources met required standards.

Soil remediation efforts also yielded consistent results. The city also maintained a 100 percent safe utilization rate for contaminated farmland and key construction land for five straight years.

Weihai continues to deepen its pollution control efforts through comprehensive initiatives targeting blue skies, clean waters, and coastal ecosystems.

As a national pilot city for advancing climate adaptation, Weihai established a dedicated working group and actively advancing the modernization of its climate governance, said Wang Xihai, a researcher at the Weihai Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau.

Currently, the city’s four Eco-environment Oriented Development (EOD) projects, with a total investment of 6.4 billion yuan, have been included in the provincial green finance project pool.

Looking ahead, Weihai plans to roll out additional EOD projects, aiming to further align high-level environmental protection with high-quality economic growth.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346785.html