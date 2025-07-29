A Blueprint for Beauty: Meiyume Indonesia’s Interactive Showcase Brings Insights-driven Innovation to Life

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meiyume, an ODM and OEM leader in the beauty industry, invites beauty brands to explore “Your Beauty Blueprint: From Insights to Impact,” an exclusive private showcase taking place on 5–6 August 2025 at its Indonesia manufacturing plant.



Designed as an interactive experience, the event offers beauty brands a firsthand look at Meiyume’s latest insights-led innovations across colour, skincare, bodycare, and more — powered by the Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP). Attendees will explore Meiyume’s end-to-end capabilities in formulation, packaging, and turnkey manufacturing through trend presentations, live demos, and expert-led conversations.

2025 Innovation Collection:

Meiyume will introduce four targeted ranges designed to meet the evolving needs of beauty consumers across Southeast Asia — each thoughtfully crafted using trending ingredients and emerging claims identified through Meiyume’s BIP. These collections offer brands a springboard to develop relevant, on-trend products that meet today’s market expectations and consumer desires.

Intercos x Meiyume: A curated range of trend-driven colour and skincare innovations, this collection marks the first official showcase since the strategic alliance between Intercos and Meiyume earlier this year. Featuring Halal-compliant, sensorial formulas, it is thoughtfully crafted for the Southeast Asian beauty consumer. Longevity: This targeted skincare range combines cutting-edge biotech with gentle, skin-compatible innovation to strengthen the skin barrier, promote resilience, and preserve a natural, radiant glow—before the first signs of ageing appear. NovaTouch: This thoughtfully developed body care collection is designed to support women through pregnancy and postpartum, combining science-backed and natural ingredients to deliver both safety and performance. BloomTots: This gentle, science-backed skincare and haircare range for babies and young children supports microbiome balance, barrier repair, and daily protection against environmental stressors.

The showcase also features GAIA, Meiyume’s latest packaging innovation that merges sophistication with sustainability, and HORISUN, a curated selection of trend-driven suncare packaging solutions. These collections are part of Meiyume’s library of stock innovations, each ready for customisation and commercialisation.

Beauty Intelligence Platform (BIP):

Meiyume’s 2025 ODM collection is guided by its proprietary BIP — a sophisticated AI system that analyses real-time data across product, packaging, and ingredient trends. This ensures every formulation is insight-led, relevant, and aligned with evolving consumer demands.

A Blueprint for Innovation

This is more than a product unveiling — it’s an immersive journey into Meiyume’s world of end-to-end beauty innovation. Through live demonstrations, expert presentations, and optional guided tours, attendees will experience how Meiyume supports brands from insight to execution.

From discovering the direction with data-led insights, to building the solution with trend-driven formulation and packaging, to powering the production through their global manufacturing network — this showcase invites beauty brands to envision how their next breakthrough can take shape.

Whether launching a new line or expanding an existing one, Meiyume invites brands to explore how we can bring their next beauty breakthrough to life. Interested visitors are invited to contact Meiyume for more information or to RSVP.

About Meiyume:

Meiyume is a global OEM, ODM and packaging leader in the beauty industry, providing smart end-to-end solutions that drive success for brands. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and quality, Meiyume delivers exceptional value to beauty brands, big or small.

https://meiyume.com/

Jl. Raya Bogor KM 28, Jakarta 13710, Indonesia