SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agents Stack, a leading AI-powered consulting firm founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, accelerates operations in Singapore, its global headquarter. Amidst rising cyber threats across critical infrastructure, including government and educational institutions, Agents Stack delivers advanced, AI-powered solutions. Cybersecurity resilience and digital trust are central to its mission, recognizing the crucial role of AI and robust defenses in safeguarding sectors like banking, telcos, energy, power, manufacturing, and maritime against sophisticated attacks.



Agents Stack Enhances Singapore’s Digital Defenses with AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Solutions

Agents Stack’s comprehensive portfolio addresses critical business pain points, including AI-driven cybersecurity & cloud optimization, ESG & sustainability consulting, Government GIS, MES & ERP modernization, and end-to-end AI transformation. The firm actively supports Singapore’s forward-thinking digital agenda, aligning seamlessly with the nation’s ambitious Smart Nation initiative.

“Singapore’s relentless pursuit of innovation, robust regulatory environment, and proactive stance on responsible AI development make it the ideal global base for Agents Stack,” said Aanchal Gupta, Founder of Agents Stack. “Our ethos, ‘Efficiency through AI, guided by human experience and discipline of data,’ perfectly complements Singapore’s vision for a secure, ethical, and highly advanced digital future. We are proud to be an active part of Singapore’s vibrant tech ecosystem, contributing to the nation’s cybersecurity and growth.“

Agents Stack brings decades of global experience across AI, Cyber, ESG, MES, ERP, and GIS domains. Its diverse ASEAN team, including Singaporean talent, delivers highly trained AI teams and robust solutions, ensuring customers retain full IP ownership. The firm is deeply committed to nurturing local expertise through its Talent Incubation Program.

Key focus areas for Singapore include:

Cybersecurity & Digital Trust: Fortifying defenses for critical infrastructure, government, and enterprises.

Fortifying defenses for critical infrastructure, government, and enterprises. AI Governance & Responsible Innovation: Ensuring ethical AI development and data discipline.

Ensuring ethical AI development and data discipline. Sustainable Finance & Green Economy: Supporting ESG integration and low-carbon transition.

Supporting ESG integration and low-carbon transition. Smart Nation & Urban Solutions: Leveraging GIS for smart city evolution.

Leveraging GIS for smart city evolution. Enterprise Agility & Frontline Empowerment: Driving operational excellence and user adoption.

Agents Stack is actively working with global conglomerates from Asia, further solidifying Singapore’s position as a beacon of digital innovation and security.

About Agents Stack

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, Agents Stack is a future-focused consulting firm specializing in AI-driven solutions. The company provides transformative services in cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, MES, ERP, and compliance AI, empowering businesses to navigate complexity, enhance operational excellence, and achieve sustainable growth.