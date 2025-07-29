Agents Stack Enhances the Philippines’ Digital Defenses with AI-Powered Cybersecurity for Inclusive Growth and National Development

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agents Stack, a leading AI-powered consulting firm founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, announced its official launch in the Philippines. Amidst rising cyber threats across critical infrastructure, including government and educational institutions, Agents Stack brings advanced, AI-powered solutions. Cybersecurity resilience and digital trust are central to its mission, recognizing the crucial role of AI and robust defenses in safeguarding sectors like banking, telcos, energy, power, manufacturing, and maritime against sophisticated attacks.

Agents Stack’s comprehensive portfolio addresses critical business needs, including cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Compliance AI. The firm aligns with the Philippines’ focus on digitalizing government and industry, adopting AI for national development, and strengthening cybersecurity.

“The Philippines’ dynamic growth, accelerated digital embrace, and clear vision for technology to uplift society make it a truly compelling market,” said Aanchal Gupta, Founder of Agents Stack. “Our ethos, ‘Efficiency through AI, guided by human experience and discipline of data,’ resonates with the Philippines’ ambition for ethical, inclusive innovation. Having recently participated in the Cloud and AI event with senior officials from government and large enterprises, we are committed to collaborating with Filipino organizations to build local talent and simplify AI implementation for sustainable development.“

Headquartered in Singapore, Agents Stack leverages decades of global experience across AI, Cyber, ESG, MES, ERP, and GIS domains. Its diverse ASEAN team, including Filipino talent, delivers highly trained AI teams and robust solutions, ensuring customers retain full IP ownership. The firm actively works with global conglomerates from Asia and is committed to nurturing local expertise through its Talent Incubation Program.

Key focus areas for the Philippines include:

Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure Protection: Fortifying defenses for vital sectors like banking, telcos, energy, and manufacturing.

Fortifying defenses for vital sectors like banking, telcos, energy, and manufacturing. National AI Strategy Alignment: Integrating AI for secure digital transformation across government and industry.

Integrating AI for secure digital transformation across government and industry. Digitalization & Connectivity: Enhancing secure digital infrastructure and public services.

Enhancing secure digital infrastructure and public services. Enterprise Agility & Resilience: Modernizing MES and ERP for operational excellence and robust security.

Modernizing MES and ERP for operational excellence and robust security. ESG & Climate Action: Supporting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

About Agents Stack

Founded by Aanchal Gupta, Agents Stack is a future-focused consulting firm specializing in AI-driven solutions. The company provides transformative services in cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, MES, ERP, and compliance AI, empowering businesses to navigate complexity, enhance operational excellence, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.agentsstack.com.