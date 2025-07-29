Agents Stack Launches in Malaysia to Drive Sustainable and Smart Manufacturing with AI-Powered Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agents Stack, a leading AI-powered consulting firm founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, announced its official launch in Malaysia. This strategic move brings Agents Stack’s cutting-edge AI-powered consulting capabilities to Southeast Asia, aligning with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and Industry 4WRD ambitions. The firm aims to empower Malaysian enterprises and government agencies with advanced, AI-driven solutions for smart factories, sustainable manufacturing, and high-value chain integration.

Agents Stack’s comprehensive portfolio addresses critical business needs, including cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and compliance AI.

“Our expanded presence in Malaysia reflects our deep commitment to the region and our belief in Malaysia’s immense potential for digital advancement and sustainable industrial growth,” said Aanchal Gupta, Founder of Agents Stack. “Our ethos, ‘Efficiency through AI, guided by human experience and discipline of data,’ resonates deeply with the local drive for smart, responsible growth. We believe our tailored approaches will contribute to the nation’s long-term prosperity through green technology and high-value manufacturing.“

Headquartered in Singapore, Agents Stack leverages decades of global experience across AI, Cyber, ESG, MES, ERP, and GIS domains. Its diverse ASEAN team, including Malaysian talent, delivers highly trained AI teams and robust solutions, ensuring customers retain full IP ownership. The firm actively works with global conglomerates from Asia and is committed to nurturing local expertise through its Talent Incubation Program.

Agents Stack’s expertise is highly relevant to Malaysia’s national priorities:

Advanced Manufacturing & Industry 4.0 : Supporting smart factories.

: Supporting smart factories. Sustainability & Decarbonization : Aiding green energy adoption and i-ESG compliance supporting Malaysia’s Green Technology Master Plan.

: Aiding green energy adoption and i-ESG compliance supporting Green Technology Master Plan. Strategic Value Chain Development : Optimizing critical sectors like chip design.

: Optimizing critical sectors like chip design. Digital Government & Smart City : Enhancing public service delivery via GIS.

: Enhancing public service delivery via GIS. Cybersecurity Resilience: Strengthening digital foundations.

Agents Stack is already advising prominent entities in Electronics, Semiconductor, EV, Automation and Roboticstech, maritime, FMCG, transmission, and banking sectors. This launch signifies a dedicated effort to foster innovation and contribute to Malaysia’s economic vibrancy and technological leadership in ASEAN.

About Agents Stack

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, Agents Stack is a future-focused consulting firm specializing in AI-driven solutions. The company provides transformative services in cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, MES, ERP, and compliance AI, empowering businesses to navigate complexity, enhance operational excellence, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.agentsstack.com.