Agents Stack Launches in Thailand to Empower “Thailand 4.0” Through AI-Powered Digital Transformation and Sustainable Innovation

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agents Stack, a leading AI-powered consulting firm founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, announced its official launch in Thailand. This strategic move brings cutting-edge AI consulting capabilities to empower Thai enterprises and government agencies, driving the “Thailand 4.0″ agenda, with solutions designed to enhance competitiveness, foster sustainable growth, and accelerate the nation’s digital future.

Agents Stack’s comprehensive portfolio addresses critical business needs, including cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Compliance AI. The firm is poised to be a pivotal partner in Thailand’s journey towards digital excellence and global competitiveness.

“Thailand’s unwavering commitment to digital innovation and its strategic ‘Thailand 4.0′ vision presents an incredible opportunity for Agents Stack,” said Aanchal Gupta, Founder of Agents Stack. “Our core philosophy, ‘Efficiency through AI, guided by human experience and discipline of data,’ supports Thailand’s aspirations for a smarter, more sustainable economy. We believe our tailored, tech-driven approaches will contribute to the nation’s green and digital transition.“

Headquartered in Singapore, Agents Stack leverages decades of global experience across AI, Cyber, ESG, MES, ERP, and GIS domains. Its diverse ASEAN team, including Thai talent, delivers highly trained AI teams and robust solutions, ensuring customers retain full IP ownership. The firm actively works with global conglomerates from Asia and is committed to nurturing local expertise through its Talent Incubation Program.

Key focus areas for Thailand include:

Digital Transformation (DX): Addressing demand for comprehensive DX strategies across sectors.

Addressing demand for comprehensive DX strategies across sectors. Cybersecurity Resilience: Protecting digital assets with robust AI-driven solutions.

Protecting digital assets with robust AI-driven solutions. Smart City Initiatives: Supporting interconnected urban environments via GIS.

Supporting interconnected urban environments via GIS. Industry 4.0: Elevating manufacturing productivity through MES and ERP modernization.

Elevating manufacturing productivity through MES and ERP modernization. Healthcare Transformation: Enhancing diagnostics, patient flow, and public health AI.

Enhancing diagnostics, patient flow, and public health AI. Sustainable Practices: Helping businesses integrate ESG factors and achieve carbon neutrality .

Agents Stack is already advising prominent entities in the Smart Manufacturing and Digital Health sectorstech, maritime, FMCG, transmission, and banking sectors. Its entry signifies a dedicated effort to contribute to Thailand’s economic prosperity and technological leadership in ASEAN.

About Agents Stack

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Aanchal Gupta, Agents Stack is a future-focused consulting firm specializing in AI-driven solutions. The company provides transformative services in cybersecurity, cloud optimization, ESG efficiency, GIS-based utilities, MES, ERP, and compliance AI, empowering businesses to navigate complexity, enhance operational excellence, and achieve sustainable growth.