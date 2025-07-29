bibigo, the Leading Global K-Food Brand, Hosts TikTok Challenge with SEVENTEEN, Bringing the Collaboration to a Global Stage

– bibigo takes its collaboration with SEVENTEEN global with digital campaigns, including TikTok 4-cut photo challenge and engaging content on a dedicated campaign microsite

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CJ Foods‘ global Korean food brand bibigo and world-renowned K-pop icon SEVENTEEN are elevating their collaboration to the global stage with a series of fun and engaging events.



bibigo I SEVENTEEN campaign poster image

As part of the bibigo | SEVENTEEN campaign, CJ Foods is hosting the “Take a Photo with SEVENTEEN” TikTok Challenge. With a special photo frame featuring SEVENTEEN members and bibigo brand visuals, TikTok users can create and share their own 4-cut photos with SEVENTEEN. The challenge will run until August 8 on TikTok in Thailand, South Korea, the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

In addition, the bibigo | SEVENTEEN campaign microsite has been revamped to offer even more exciting content. By logging into the microsite, users can:

Download SEVENTEEN-themed smartwatch faces and note templates

Take photos using customizable frames featuring SEVENTEEN members

The customizable photo frames, which allow users to add their own creative touches, are expected to be a major hit.

Alongside these engaging digital campaigns, CJ Foods is also launching special edition bibigo Korean food products in international markets. Some of these products are currently available in South Korea, with a phased rollout planned for Thailand, the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan through November.

The special edition products feature SEVENTEEN members’ images on the packaging and include:

bibigo Mandu

bibigo Seaweed and Seaweed Snacks

bibigo Gimbap

bibigo Noodles

bibigo K-Street Food items

“We’re thrilled to take our collaboration with SEVENTEEN, one of the world’s most famous K-pop icons, to a global stage,” said Stephan Czypionka, Global Chief Marketing Officer of CJ Foods. “With innovative digital campaigns and special edition products, we’re bringing the joy of K-food and K-pop to consumers around the world, creating unforgettable experiences that showcase the essence of Korean culture.”

About bibigo

Launched in 2010, bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today’s busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dining tables worldwide under the new slogan “Live Delicious.”

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. Bibigo products are sold across around 60 countries globally, and the brand’s signature item “Mandu” is sold in 6 continents. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo makes the tastes of Korean cuisine accessible with popular offerings in most major grocery chains.

For more information, visit http://www.bibigo.com/en/at-home

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the globalization of Korean food with its renowned “bibigo” brand. Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food. The company operates over 60 sites in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (Schwan’s Company), China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food