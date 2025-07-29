Bybit Launches ETH Trading Competition With 100,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is marking the 10th anniversary of Ethereum with a limited-time ETH Trading Competition , offering a prize pool of 100,000 USDT.

Ethereum, launched on July 30, 2015, is a decentralized blockchain platform that introduced the concept of smart contracts — self-executing agreements coded directly onto the blockchain. As the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum has become a foundational infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps), powering key innovations across DeFi (decentralized finance), NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations). Its flexible, open-source architecture has positioned it at the center of Web3 development over the past decade.

“Ethereum has reshaped the digital world over the past decade,” said Claudia Wang, Head of Marketing at Bybit. “We’re proud to celebrate this industry milestone with our community through an engaging and rewarding trading competition.”

The event will run through August 5, commemorating a decade since the blockchain platform first went live in 2015. Participants who trade ETH on Bybit’s Spot or Derivatives markets during the event window will compete for leaderboard positions, with rewards distributed based on trading volume.

The leaderboard extends to the 20,000th place, making it easy for a large number of users to get rewarded. A minimum trading volume of just 100 USDT is enough to be eligible for a chance to rank. The prize pool of 100, 000 USDT includes airdrops ranging from 1 USDT to 200 USDT.

