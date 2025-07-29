Chef Heman Infuses American Mass Hall with Asian and American Favourites

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s vibrant CBD culinary scene welcomes a fresh perspective with the opening of American Mass Hall, a new dining concept spearheaded by the acclaimed Chef Heman. The establishment promises an enticing fusion of classic American dishes with the dynamic essence of Asian flavors.

Chef Heman, a seasoned culinary professional, returns as co-owner, bringing a wealth of expertise and a commitment to culinary innovation. His extensive background in American cuisine, refined through rigorous training in the UK, shapes a menu that offers both comforting familiarity and exciting new discoveries. American Mass Hall marks a new chapter in Chef Heman’s culinary journey, as he aims to introduce Western American dishes with an Asian influence to a broader Asian audience.

Culinary Highlights: New Dishes and Signature Creations

July 2025 introduces several compelling additions to the menu, showcasing Chef Heman’s distinctive style:

4-Day Aged Young Pork Tomahawk: A signature offering, this untrimmed 650gm BBQ Young Pork Tomahawk is served with coleslaw, pineapple, and salsa.

Chicken Ramen Collagen Soup: A comforting and invigorating soup featuring ramen, grilled chicken, chicken collagen, sous vide egg, and an assortment of vegetables.

Pork Jowl Ramen Collagen Soup: For those seeking an uplifting and flavorful broth, this option includes ramen, grilled pork jowl, and chicken collagen.

Spicy Ramen (Dry): Diners preferring a dry noodle experience can choose between the Spicy Chicken Ramen (Dry) or Spicy Pork Jowl Ramen (Dry). These dishes feature grilled spicy pork jowl and ramen tossed with aglio olio chili, accompanied by a sous vide egg and vegetables, providing a flavorful kick.

Spicy Buffalo Wings: An ideal snack or meal, these American wings are marinated in Chef's special sauce with spicy chili. For those who prefer a crispy texture, the Crispy Buffalo wings are served with BBQ dips.

Nam Yu Pork Sandwich: A zesty new sandwich with an Asian twist, featuring crispy pork infused with the taste of fermented red beancurd.

: A zesty new sandwich with an Asian twist, featuring crispy pork infused with the taste of fermented red beancurd. Experience a culinary revelation with Chef Heman’s latest creation: the Crispy Prawn Paste Chicken Sandwich, elevated by the refreshing zest of achar.

Innovative Offerings and Established Favorites

American Mass Hall also introduces OMG Beer, Singapore’s first probiotic wheat beer at 4.2% ABV, offering a unique twist on a social drink by incorporating probiotics.

Beyond these new additions, guests can anticipate a sensory journey through established signature dishes:

Cajun Blackened Barramundi Fillet: A harmonious balance of spice and texture.

Premium Fish & Chips: Meticulously prepared for classic appeal.

Meticulously prepared for classic appeal. Australian Grain Fed Black Angus New York Strip and Ribeye Steaks: Expertly seared, these steaks highlight the quality of the ingredients.

120-day Grain Fed Angus Beef Short Ribs: Smoked tableside, offering a captivating visual and aromatic display.

Smoked tableside, offering a captivating visual and aromatic display. Double Provencale Chicken with Grilled Chicken Chop or Fried Cajun Chicken: Each paired with thoughtfully selected sides.

"Bone drop" BBQ Iberico Prime Ribs: Served with fresh coleslaw and pineapple salsa for a memorable experience.

As an avid triathlete, Ironman Chef Heman emphasizes the importance of balanced and flavorful nutrition. The menu reflects this philosophy with options such as the comforting Beef Lasagne Al Forno and the flavorful Spaghetti Prawn Aglio Olio. Pizza enthusiasts can indulge in the rich and satisfying Burrata Lava Cheesy Wonderland Lovers to The Beef Lover filled with minced Beef Mozzarella, Tomato Coulis.

American Mass Hall offers a comprehensive dining experience, extending beyond individual dishes. Executive set lunches, participation in culinary events, and meticulously crafted soups, salads, and appetizers are available. From the comforting Homemade Mushroom Soup to the refreshing Burrata, each dish reflects Chef Heman’s dedication to culinary excellence and entertainment.

Burger selections include the indulgent OMG Super Burger and plant-based options like the Grilled Impossible Beef Burger and Impossible Beef Shakshouka.

Dessert options include the Crème Brulee Cempedak, Tiramisu, and Deconstructed Apple Crumble.

A Vibrant Hub for Dining and Socializing

The heart of Singapore’s Central Business District is set to become a more dynamic social destination with American Mass Hall’s enticing array of drink specials, strategically timed Happy Hour, and irresistible lunch sets.

American Mass Hall offers a curated selection of artfully crafted liquors and invigorating alcoholic beverages. Options include half-bottle champagnes such as Champagne Lete-Vautrain and Champagne Collard-Picard, alongside various drink deals. Whether preferring the buzz of the indoor bar or the open-air ambiance of outdoor seating, American Mass Hall caters to diverse preferences.

For reservations, please contact: (65) 9743 0116 Email: rsvp1@americanmasshall.com

Address: American Mass Hall, 2 Mistri Road, #01-01, Lumiere Singapore 079624

Website: https://facebook.com/americanmasshall Instagram: https://instagram.com/americanmasshall

Seating Capacity: Indoor seating: 48 pax, Outdoor seating: 18 persons

Operation Hours: Mondays to Sundays and Public Holidays: 11am to 10pm

About American Mass Hall:

American Mass Hall, conceived by Chef Heman Tan, presents a culinary synthesis of American and Asian influences, now situated in Singapore’s central business district. The menu features dishes such as the tableside-smoked Angus Beef Short Ribs, the Fish & Chips, the “Bone drop” BBQ Iberico Prime Ribs, and the Burrata Lava Cheesy Wonderland Lovers Pizza. American Mass Hall invites guests to experience a refined dining experience in the heart of the city.

