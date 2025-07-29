Cuber AI Unveils AgenticX at WAIC 2025, Leads Global Dialogue on AI-Driven Supply Chain Transformation

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the prestigious World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025, Cuber AI proudly launched AgenticX, its next-generation Agentic Digital Employee platform, while hosting a high-level roundtable exploring the role of Agentic AI in shaping autonomous supply chains.



CuberAI leads the WAIC 2025 supply chain roundtable

The exclusive session brought together influential leaders from across the global logistics and AI ecosystem, including Dr. Thomas Sim, President-elect of FIATA; Ng Chee Keong (CK), Managing Director of Cuber AI; Bilal Abdallah, Principal Consultant from Saudi Arabia; Ruben Huber, Founder & Director of OceanX Network; and Marco Reichel, Managing Director & Founder of Empire Bison (Singapore).

AgenticX: Driving the Future of Autonomous Supply Chains

Designed to automate complex logistics processes end-to-end, from order execution to dynamic freight allocation ; AgenticX combines multimodal large language models (MLLMs) with advanced memory, reasoning, and autonomous decision-making capabilities.

As demonstrated live by Cuber AI’s CK, the platform can autonomously process documents, predict shipment disruptions, and negotiate freight slots, eliminating manual bottlenecks.

“We’re not replacing humans,” said CK. “We’re unlocking their potential—freeing them to focus on strategic growth, while AgenticX handles repetitive operations at scale.”

Global Industry Voices Endorse the Agentic Imperative

The roundtable participants echoed a shared urgency to adopt AI amid workforce shortages and geopolitical disruption:

Marco Reichel (Empire Bison) shared how Agentic automation of e-commerce documentation has allowed their team to refocus on business development.

(OceanX Network) emphasized the need for autonomous quoting:

"With over 100 algorithmic RFQs daily, AI-driven responses are no longer a luxury, they're mission-critical."

“With over 100 algorithmic RFQs daily, AI-driven responses are no longer a luxury, they’re mission-critical.”

advocated for responsible AI deployment, noting:

"Governance must evolve alongside automation. Start small, target pain points like demand forecasting."

“Governance must evolve alongside automation. Start small, target pain points like demand forecasting.”

Addressing Barriers to Adoption

Panelists tackled adoption resistance, especially from frontline teams. CK highlighted the importance of executive sponsorship:

“We show CEOs that AI doesn’t cut jobs, it reallocates. We’ve helped clients redeploy up to 10% of operations staff to customer-facing roles, directly increasing topline revenue.”

Cuber AI’s internal studies reveal that AgenticX delivers 2–5% efficiency improvements per process cycle, with significantly higher impact in labor-intensive, high-cost markets such as Singapore.

A Vision for Human-Agentic Collaboration

Cuber AI’s presence at WAIC 2025 reinforces its mission to build not only intelligent systems but also equitable, resilient supply chains, powered by collaborative Agentic that augments human capability.

“AgenticX marks a new chapter,” CK concluded. “One where humans and AI work side-by-side to shape the future of logistics.”

