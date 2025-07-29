Fapon to Debut Shine mT8000 Open-Access, High Throughput Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Analyzer at ADLM 2025

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, will debut its Shine mT8000 Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay System at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting. This launch marks a significant milestone in Fapon’s commitment to building an open, intelligent, and high-efficiency diagnostic ecosystem that helps clinical laboratories to enhance efficiency for clinical chemistry and immunoassays.

The Shine mT8000 system packs powerful performance into a footprint just 5 square meters, combining biochemistry and immunoassay capabilities in one compact, all-in-one platform. With an exceptional throughput density of 735 tests/hour/, the mT8000 is engineered for modern laboratories to maximize output while minimizing space.



Fapon’s Shine mT8000 Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay System

Key Features of the Shine mT8000 Include:

Ultra-fast Testing Dual Engine : The Shine Mt8000 delivers exceptional throughput with 2,400 tests/hour in biochemistry, 600 tests/hour in electrolytes and 900 tests/hour in immunoassays. It supports full-process testing directly from a whole blood samples. AI- powered centralized software streamlines workflows, shortens turnaround times, and prioritizes emergency and STAT samples with increased precision.

: The Shine Mt8000 delivers exceptional throughput with 2,400 tests/hour in biochemistry, 600 tests/hour in electrolytes and 900 tests/hour in immunoassays. It supports full-process testing directly from a whole blood samples. AI- powered centralized software streamlines workflows, shortens turnaround times, and prioritizes emergency and STAT samples with increased precision. Modular Design : Designed for flexibility, the mT8000 supports biochemistry-only, immunoassay- only, or controlled workflows. Optional modules for sample pre-processing and customizable detection speeds permit labs to scale and adapt as needed.

: Designed for flexibility, the mT8000 supports biochemistry-only, immunoassay- only, or controlled workflows. Optional modules for sample pre-processing and customizable detection speeds permit labs to scale and adapt as needed. Smart Automation and Safety: Built-in AI monitoring ensures accurate sample tracking and error detection. Instrument features such as auto-centrifugation, automated maintenance, and full-blood pre-treatment to minimize manual handling and improved biosafety.

Built-in AI monitoring ensures accurate sample tracking and error detection. Instrument features such as auto-centrifugation, automated maintenance, and full-blood pre-treatment to minimize manual handling and improved biosafety. Open and Compatible Ecosystem: The platform supports four major chemiluminescence systems AP, AE, HRP, and ABEI- and shared reagents across the Shine series, ensuring seamless integration and maximum adaptability.

With the launch of the Shines mT8000, Fapon continues its mission to deliver open, intelligent, and comprehensive diagnostic solutions. The Shine series now includes a spectrum of CLIA analyzers covering low to ultra-high throughput needs, with over 8,000 units deployed globally

Fapon’s ever expanding portfolio of assays now include over 70 self-developed CLIA reagent assays on track to expand to over 200 alongside compact immunofluorescence platforms for a wide range of clinical testing scenarios. Backed by vertical integration from raw materials to instruments, Fapon ensures reliable performance and rapid deployment.

The CLIA One-Stop Solution provides end-to-end support, including open platform instrument platforms, fast-track reagent development and high-quality raw material supplies – empowering laboratories and the IVD industry to respond faster, smarter and with confidence.

Join Us at ADLM 2025

Fapon Biotech warmly invites all attendees to visit our booth 3816 at ADLM 2025 to witness the official release of the Shine mT8000.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon’s products have established presence in over 70 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

