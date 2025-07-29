Forrester To Recognize AIA Group As Its 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award Winner At CX Summit APAC

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced AIA Group as the winner of its 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for the Asia Pacific region. The award recognizes organizations that drive business success by putting customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. AIA Group will be honored at CX Summit APAC, being held in Sydney and digitally, on August 18, 2025.

AIA Group, a leading insurance provider in Asia, has been recognized for its successful transformation across 18 markets to deliver a seamless omnichannel digital customer experience. Through cross-functional collaboration, the company standardized its feedback collection process to respond to real-time insights, enhancing customer satisfaction. By reimagining customer journeys and interactions with agents and digital platforms, AIA now offers faster, more relevant, and personalized services for its customers.

“At AIA, our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences is at the heart of everything we do,” said Biswa Misra, Group Chief Technology and Life Operations Officer, AIA Group. “The EASE program — anchored in the principles of being Empathetic, Automated, Simple, and Engaged — has transformed how we operate. With strong executive sponsorship, agile governance, and customer-centric KPIs embedded at every level, we’ve created a culture where customer obsession drives performance. By leveraging real-time feedback, advanced analytics, and continuous training, we’re not just meeting expectations — we’re setting new standards for excellence in the insurance industry.”

“We congratulate AIA Group for winning Forrester’s Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award in APAC,” said Dane Anderson, senior vice president of international research and product at Forrester. “The company is a leading example of how to embed customer centricity into every business decision, and not just isolated customer interactions, to drive tangible business success. We look forward to hearing their success story at CX Summit APAC 2025.”

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.