Global K-Pop Artist JENNIE Highlights Seoul’s Charms: Seoul Tourism Organization Launches Highly Anticipated Global Campaign

– Global K-Pop artist JENNIE appointed as the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul

– Campaign videos featuring JENNIE to be unveiled sequentially from July 31st at 1 PM (KST), starting with a teaser, followed by two main videos and an interview

– “Absolutely in Seoul” campaign aims to showcase the diverse charms of Seoul to the world

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global K-Pop artist JENNIE appointed as the Honorary Tourism Ambassador of Seoul for 2025, stars in a series of promotional videos set to release on Seoul’s official tourism YouTube channel, VisitSeoul TV (https://www.youtube.com/VisitSeoulTV), and other social media platforms beginning July 31st.



Teaser for the ‘Absolutely in Seoul’ campaign video featuring JENNIE

Renowned for her influential presence in music, fashion, and various other fields, JENNIE has frequently expressed her deep affection for Seoul, calling it “a city of inspiration.” She actively participated in this campaign to spread Seoul’s diverse appeal worldwide.

The campaign, centered around the message “Absolutely in Seoul,” captures the city’s endless stories with visually stunning cinematography.

The first video, DALTOKKI, presented in a short film format, enhances immersion through storytelling as JENNIE explores iconic locations across Seoul, including Gyeongbokgung Palace, Nodeulseom Island, and the Seongsu-dong.

The second video, SEOUL CITY, features the track “Seoul City” from JENNIE’s debut solo album “Ruby,” highlighting the unique synergy between JENNIE and Seoul.

In addition to the main videos, two short-form videos and an interview featuring JENNIE’s personal reflections and affection for Seoul will also be released.

Various online events are scheduled to accompany the video releases, including a highly anticipated “digital goods” random-drop event, where fans worldwide can obtain exclusive posters featuring JENNIE and captivating scenes of Seoul.

The campaign will also be prominently displayed on influential outdoor advertising in major international cities, including those in the United States and Australia, and broadcast through leading global TV channels like NBCUniversal, ensuring widespread exposure across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Through this collaboration with JENNIE, we aim to highlight Seoul’s diverse charms globally and significantly contribute toward achieving our goal of attracting over 30 million international visitors,” said an official from the Seoul Tourism Organization.