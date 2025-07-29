iScooter Kicks Off Student-Focused Back-to-School Campaign Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As students prepare to return to campus, iScooter, a leading innovator in personal transportation solutions, is thrilled to announce a special Back-to-School campaign running from August 11 through September 21. This initiative offers exclusive discounts and various promotions tailored specifically for students, making it easier than ever to navigate campus life.



The i9M Foldable Commuting Electric Scooter stands out as an ideal solution for tackling the “last mile” commuting challenge on college campuses. With its innovative folding design and an impressive range of up to 18 miles, the i9M is perfect for those rushing between classes or exams. Compared to traditional cars, this eco-friendly option reduces carbon emissions by approximately 1.2 tons annually while cutting commuting costs by up to 70%. Enhanced safety features include app control, anti-slip tires, and a dual braking system that increases safety by an impressive 200%. To further sweeten the deal, every purchase of an i9M comes with a complimentary helmet or lock.

For those looking for efficient urban travel during lunch breaks or after-class shopping trips with friends, the iScooter i8M Electric Scooter provides seamless navigation through city streets. Its electric powertrain ensures zero emissions while keeping charging costs low and maintenance simple, making it a cost-effective choice over time. The inclusion of smart features such as cruise control enhances both convenience and safety during rides.

Adventurous students will find their match in the rugged capabilities of the iScooter iX3 Off Road Electric Scooter. Designed for off-road performance, this model easily handles complex terrains encountered during outdoor club activities or weekend excursions into nature. Like its counterparts in the lineup, it operates on electricity with zero emissions, aligning perfectly with environmentally conscious values. It also boasts significantly lower charging costs compared to gasoline vehicles along with minimal maintenance requirements over time. Smart off-road assistance combined with speed cruise control ensures enhanced safety and maneuverability on challenging paths.

In addition to these remarkable products designed specifically for student lifestyles across various scenarios, from classroom commutes and social outings to adventurous escapades, the Back-to-School campaign includes several enticing promotional details aimed at maximizing savings:

Students can enjoy an additional discount of five percent off their purchases upon verification through their .edu email addresses.

email addresses. Members enjoy exclusive benefits, including double reward points that can be redeemed for items such as locks or phone holders.

Both the referrer and the new user receive a $20 coupon through the referral program.

coupon through the referral program. Tiered discounts are offered based on spending thresholds (excluding accessories): spend $800 and receive $30 off; spend $1500 for a $80 discount; or spend over $2000 and save $150 .

iScooter has established itself as a leader in sustainable personal transportation solutions since its inception. Committed not only towards innovation but also environmental responsibility within urban mobility sectors worldwide, the brand continues striving towards creating smarter ways of getting around without compromising quality or performance standards expected by consumers today.

With the fall season upon us, students are poised to embark on new academic adventures, and iScooter’s offer provides an ideal blend of affordability and practicality for their daily commutes. Embracing this opportunity means not only enhancing their transportation experience but also contributing to a greener future, ensuring that quality and performance remain at the forefront of their journeys.

About iScooter

iScooter, a global leader in personal transportation, was founded in 2012. Dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, and reliable products, iScooter offers affordable, stylish, and eco-friendly electric scooters. The vision is to revolutionize urban commuting, making it more efficient and sustainable. Explore the range of powerful, energy-efficient rides designed for both city commuting and challenging terrains, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

For more information, please visit iScooter’s websites and social media:

