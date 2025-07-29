LANDMARK Invites the Community to ‘Find Your Chapter’ and Celebrate the Love of Reading This Summer

Rediscover the Joy of Reading This Summer at LANDMARK, Featuring an Engaging Book Stop Pop-Up, Exclusive Promotional Offers, and Curated Literary Experiences for All Ages.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2025 – Celebrating the timeless allure of storytelling, LANDMARK unveils ‘Find Your Chapter’, a vibrant reading hub in the heart of Central designed to take the community on a literary journey this summer. This reading hub, perfect for book discovery, quiet reflection, and connection, is marked by a curated array of themed experiences, from a serene reading nook to story discovery areas, inviting Central to rediscover the magic of reading in an entirely new light. Catering to the varied preferences of all who visit, work and pass by LANDMARK, this initiative brings the quiet comfort of reading to everyone, making each interaction a special one.

From now until September 30th, visitors of all ages are invited to step into this meticulously crafted world of book discovery at 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, which serves as the vibrant epicentre of activity. It hosts ‘The Book Stop Pop-Up’, a dedicated literary haven for both children and adults, that features three distinct houses of exploration, ‘LANDMARK’s Library’ hosting favourites from different genres, a ‘Little Explorer’s Reading Nook’ for children’s book discovery, and a ‘Redeem a Read’ book redemption house. Visitors will be able to enjoy the complimentary ‘Redeem a Read’ book redemption offer at ‘The Book Stop Pop-Up’ or directly from the Bookazine store, upon a minimum spend of $600 at any store in LANDMARK. A series of book readings for children and adults will be scheduled during the duration of the project.





To further enrich this literary journey and share in the love of reading, ‘Find Your Chapter’ extends its reach through valuable partnerships. Giving a second life to pre-loved books, Bookazine will be hosting a book exchange and offer a 10% discount on same day book purchases when donating a book. Acknowledging that the perfect read often finds its ideal companion in a comforting beverage, LANDMARK’s esteemed F&B partners – Crew and Fuel Espresso will also be offering a $10 discount on a selection of drinks to visitors who bring a physical book to the counter.

With ‘Find Your Chapter’ LANDMARK brings the shared love of reading to the heart of Central. It crafts a space where the community can converge, discover, explore, and collectively appreciate literary excellence, forging genuine connections through the timeless power of the written word.

Event Details

LANDMARK – Find Your Chapter

Date: Until 30th September, 2025

Location: 2/F LANDMARK Atrium

Hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

