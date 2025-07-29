PolyU and Ant Digital Technologies establish AI and Web3 Joint Lab

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Ant Digital Technologies today signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish the “PolyU and Ant Digital Technologies Joint Lab on AI and Web3”. This collaboration will drive breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, innovation ecosystem and incubation, as well as a source of innovation and technology. By exploring the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3 technologies, the Joint Lab is poised to be a global innovation hub. Ant Digital Technologies plans to invest up to HKD100 million over the next three years to support the Joint Lab’s research work and project incubation.

Witnessed by Mr CHAN Ho Lim, Joseph, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government; Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, PolyU President; and Mr Eric Xiandong JING, Chairman of Ant Group, the agreement was signed by Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU Vice President (Research and Innovation) and Mr Wenbiao ZHAO, Chief Executive Officer of Ant Digital Technologies.

The Joint Lab will focus on three core domains: trustworthy AI agents, AI-enhanced blockchain security architecture and data privacy verification technologies. Related initiatives will accelerate the development of intelligent services and help ensure the secure circulation of digital assets. To foster the development of innovation ecosystem and incubation, an “AI + Web3 Education Fund Platform,” will be established to fully leverage PolyU’s strong research capabilities and Ant Digital Technologies’ extensive industry resources, supporting Hong Kong’s development into a digital technology talent hub. The Joint Lab will host international technology seminars and innovation competitions, solidifying its position as a world-class academic brand.

Prof. Jin-Guang Teng said, “The Joint Lab is a strategic initiative designed to foster interdisciplinary convergence of cutting-edge technologies, propelling Hong Kong’s development into an international innovation and technology hub and a global hub for digital asset innovation. We anticipate this strong partnership will drive deep integration and breakthrough innovation in AI and Web3 applications, yielding globally impactful solutions that accelerate the growth of a digital economy in Hong Kong and beyond.”

Mr Wenbiao Zhao said, “Harnessing its robust technological expertise and comprehensive service scenarios, Ant Digital Technologies will partner closely with PolyU to bridge industry, academia and research capabilities. This collaboration will accelerate breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies and facilitate their widespread commercial implementation.”

Mr Eric Jing said, “Ant Group is optimistic about Hong Kong’s future and remains committed to investing in the City. We look forward to this collaboration, which unlocks Hong Kong’s transformative potential at the intersection of AI and Web3 – accelerating its growth as a global hub for innovation and technology, finance, and trade.”

Reflecting its academic leadership in AI and Web3 technologies, PolyU was ranked first in CoinDesk’s Best Universities for Blockchain 2022, outperforming 240 other universities globally. Building on this excellence, PolyU established the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences in January 2025, combining the expertise of its Department of Applied Mathematics, Department of Computing, and Department of Data Science and AI. The University offers comprehensive programmes in AI, big data computing, blockchain technology and metaverse studies – all designed to develop future-ready technologists with both visionary thinking and practical skills. This strong academic foundation creates an ideal platform for this collaboration.



As Ant Group’s digital technology subsidiary, Ant Digital Technologies possesses industry-leading expertise in AI and Web3 innovation. The company’s pioneering solutions – including its Agentar AI development platform and financial large language model – have achieved widespread adoption across the financial services sector. In 2024, Ant Digital Technologies participated in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Ensemble project, applying its advanced blockchain technology to facilitate multi-enterprise tokenisation of renewable energy real-word assets. The company further strengthened its Hong Kong presence this April when it was named a “Key Enterprise Partner” by the HKSAR Government and established its international headquarters in the City. This extensive industry experience positions the Joint Lab to forge industry connections and create valuable partnership opportunities.