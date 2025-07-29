Quasar Medical Unveils New Global Headquarters in Singapore

This move strategically enhances Quasar’s ties to Singapore’s MedTech ecosystem and facilitates closer collaboration with global partners

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quasar Medical, a global leader in manufacturing interventional and minimally invasive medical devices, announced today the opening of its Global Headquarters in Singapore. This milestone marks the company’s continued growth and reinforces its commitment to advancing medical innovation worldwide.

Quasar has operated out of Hong Kong since its founding in 1988 and will continue to maintain comprehensive business operations there as part of its global presence. Relocating the headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore strategically positions the company at the heart of Asia’s MedTech ecosystem—a region at the forefront of medical technology and healthcare innovation. The expanded two-floor facility, acquired in 2021, adds 7,000 square feet to its existing 35,000 square feet and is designed to foster collaboration, accelerate innovation, and meet the needs of customers worldwide.

“Establishing our Global Headquarters in Singapore reflects our commitment to operating where innovation thrives,” said Alex Wallstein, CEO of Quasar Medical. “Singapore is a major MedTech hub, hosting leading research institutions, top talent, and vital partners. This move will accelerate our ability to deliver advanced catheter technologies that shape the future of minimally invasive care while strengthening our collaboration with customers.”

With enhanced extrusion, braiding, balloon manufacturing, advanced assembly automation, and cutting-edge inspection systems, the new headquarters strengthens Quasar’s ability to deliver high-volume production, customized catheter solutions, exceptional quality control, and greater supply chain flexibility.

Serving as the hub for global operations, the Singapore headquarters is supported by a local team of 180 employees across engineering, operations, program management, quality, and select corporate functions. The headcount is expected to exceed 300 within three years, based on Quasar’s ambitious growth strategy and supported by Singapore’s expanding talent pool. The Singapore facility demonstrates Quasar’s sustained commitment to the region and its strategic vision for the future of medical device manufacturing.

“This move marks an exciting new chapter for Quasar in Singapore,” said Erik Trip, Site Leader. “We are expanding advanced operations, growing a strong local team, creating career opportunities, and positioning Quasar as an employer of choice within Singapore’s MedTech community.”

“Singapore welcomes Quasar Medical’s decision to establish its Global Headquarters and expand its manufacturing and innovation capabilities here. This investment reinforces Singapore’s position as a global MedTech hub where healthcare businesses can tap into our ecosystem and skilled workforce to develop and produce quality medical devices for the world. We look forward to partnering with Quasar Medical in delivering medical devices that improve lives while creating good job opportunities for Singaporeans,” said Ms. Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

The new headquarters reflects the remarkable progress Quasar has achieved over its 38-year journey and serves as a foundation for the next chapter—connecting people, partners, and ideas to deliver medical device solutions that improve lives worldwide.

Quasar Medical is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) delivering end-to-end solutions for interventional and minimally invasive medical devices. With 10 global facilities and over 4,200 employees across Asia, North America, and Europe, Quasar specializes in catheter systems, balloon technologies, micro-EM sensors, and complex assemblies, delivering cost-effective scalability and unmatched speed to market. Headquartered in Singapore, the company provides fully integrated device solutions spanning design, prototyping, and scalable manufacturing. Quasar operates under ISO 13485:2016 and cGMP standards, serving leading medical device OEMs and innovators worldwide. For more information, visit www.quasarmedical.com