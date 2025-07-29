Sino Jet Wins Dual Awards at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival 2025: Pioneering a Zero-Carbon Future Through Technological Innovation and Commitment

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 4th International Green Zero-Carbon Festival and the ESG Summit 2025 were grandly hosted in Shanghai. With the theme “Practicing Green Development, Pioneering a Zero-Carbon Future”, the event aimed to comprehensively present the practical accomplishments of various industries under the dual-carbon strategic objectives and to deeply investigate innovative models of green development as well as effective strategies for achieving the dual-carbon goals. At this summit, Sino Jet was honored with the “Dual-Carbon Digital Pioneer” and “Sustainable Development Industry Model” awards for its systematic efforts and remarkable contributions to green aviation, thereby becoming a center of attention both within and beyond the industry.

Green Aviation Empowered by Digitalization, Establishing a Foundation of Safety and Environmental Responsibility

As a prominent business jet operator in the Asia-Pacific region, Sino Jet’s green strategy is grounded in a deep understanding of industry developments and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. In response to the country’s vigorous promotion of the dual-carbon strategy, Sino Jet proactively took action and became one of the first business jet companies in the industry to announce a carbon neutrality plan, integrating “Green Aviation” and “Digital Aviation” to enhance business jet operations.

Sino Jet, as a national high-tech enterprise, has leveraged its robust digital technology capabilities to develop a system tailored for business jet operations. This system incorporates digital management modules covering the entire lifecycle of aircraft operations, maintenance engineering, safety management, flight records, and finance, enabling efficient data integration and precise analysis across all areas. Through this system, Sino Jet has significantly improved aircraft safety, increased production efficiency and resource utilization, achieving the highest standards of safety and environmental protection in aircraft operations, while also ensuring the maximum preservation of aircraft assets.

By empowering green aviation and digital technology, Sino Jet has established a solid foundation for its corporate development based on the dual pillars of safety and environmental responsibility, and has also contributed its expertise and efforts to advancing the green transformation of the business aviation industry.

From the Inaugural Carbon-Neutral Flight to Comprehensive Green Initiatives, Leading the Future to Sustainable Aviation

In 2022, Sino Jet successfully completed China’s first carbon-neutral business jet flight. This groundbreaking achievement not only provided valuable insights for the exploration and research of sustainable development in the business aviation industry but also marked the beginning of a new era for green development in the industry.

To continuously promote the development of green aviation, Sino Jet has been publishing carbon emission reports annually, transparently presenting its green aviation achievements to the industry and the market. According to Sino Jet’s 2024 annual greenhouse gas emission report, despite the ongoing expansion of its business scale, the company’s total annual carbon emissions decreased by 11.4% compared to 2023, and the cumulative reduction reached 21.2% compared to the base year of 2021. This data clearly demonstrates the significant progress Sino Jet has made in energy conservation and emission reduction, and validates the effectiveness and sustainability of its green development strategy. Furthermore, Sino Jet actively participates in carbon sink forest project donations, creating a sustainable closed loop of “air responsibility flight – ground ecological carbon sequestration”, and demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility through concrete actions to support the achievement of the national dual-carbon goals.

While maintaining its strengths in traditional business jet operations, Sino Jet is also exploring the field of new energy aircraft with a forward-thinking approach. The company has pioneered a novel “Business Jet + eVTOL” smart flight model, where eVTOL stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, an innovative aviation vehicle that is safe, reliable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective. This type of aircraft offers the benefits of zero emissions and low noise, and seamlessly integrates with business jets, providing customers with a more environmentally friendly and efficient travel option, and injecting new momentum into the development of sustainable green aviation.

Sino Jet has also deeply embedded the concept of green operations into every facet of its business. The company organizes second-hand market charity events to encourage employees and customers to donate idle items, promoting resource recycling; conducts tree planting activities to enhance the ecological environment; establishes a green supplier directory, giving priority to suppliers with environmental protection qualifications and sustainable development concepts, thereby promoting the greening of the supply chain; collaborates with low-carbon restaurants to introduce environmentally friendly meals, reducing food waste and carbon emissions; and organizes employees to sign green commitment letters, enhancing their environmental awareness and sense of responsibility.

These initiatives reflect Sino Jet’s comprehensive emphasis on and firm commitment to green development, not only enhancing the company’s market competitiveness but also setting an example for the green transformation of the entire industry. By fostering a green corporate culture, Sino Jet encourages employees and customers to participate in green development, creating a positive social impact.

The awards of “Dual-Carbon Digital Pioneer” and “Sustainable Development Industry Model” are a high recognition and affirmation of Sino Jet’s outstanding contributions in the field of green aviation. Looking ahead, Sino Jet will continue to strengthen technological and digital innovation, continuously explore new energy conservation and emission reduction technologies and methods, and further promote sustainable development. At the same time, the company will actively collaborate with industry partners to jointly explore more green development opportunities, taking responsibility as its commitment, writing a new chapter in the development of green aviation, and making greater contributions to building a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature on Earth.

