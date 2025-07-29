Sino Jet Wins Two Awards at the China Finance Summit 2025

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 14th Finance Summit and the New Quality Productive Entrepreneurs Conference 2025 have successfully wrapped up in Shanghai. At this distinguished event, where industry leaders gathered to delve into the driving forces behind China’s economic transformation and growth, Sino Jet, a leading business aviation company in the Asia-Pacific region, garnered significant attention by receiving two prestigious awards: the “Technological Innovation Leadership Award” and the “Digital Intelligence Innovation Leadership Award”. This accolade marks Sino Jet’s ongoing recognition at the Finance Summit over the years and further highlights the company’s technological prowess and influential role in the business aviation industry.

Empowering the Industry through Digital Intelligence Transformation, Pioneering a New Era in Business Aviation

The theme of this year’s Finance Summit, “Navigating the Waves of Change, Building Economic Resilience”, attracted numerous industry elites to exchange insights and explore the future of China’s economy. Participants engaged in comprehensive discussions on critical issues such as new quality productivity, technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and green development, sharing cutting-edge perspectives and practical experiences that offered valuable insights into uncovering the driving forces behind China’s economic development in the face of new challenges and changes.

As the first national high-tech enterprise in China’s business aviation industry, Sino Jet has, since its foundation in 2011, consistently prioritized technological innovation as its core driving force. The company has unwaveringly increased its investment in research and development, leading the charge in spearheading a digital transformation wave within the business aviation industry. Its self-developed “Cloud of Sino Jet” intelligent operation platform and “Digital Intelligence Sino Jet” operation control center have emerged as exemplary models of digital and intelligent transformation in the industry.

The “Cloud of Sino Jet” intelligent operation platform integrates various functional modules, including aircraft operation management, maintenance engineering management, operation safety management, and industry-finance integration management, enabling full lifecycle and whole-process digital management of business jets. The platform facilitates the visualization and intelligent management of all aspects, from flight schedule planning, crew allocation, to flight monitoring and airworthiness maintenance monitoring. Through real-time data analysis and intelligent algorithms, the platform can anticipate potential risks and provide precise decision-making support, thereby significantly enhancing the safety and reliability of flights. The “Digital Intelligence Sino Jet” operation control center utilizes advanced data integration capabilities and intelligent tools to achieve real-time monitoring and command of the global fleet, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of every aircraft.

In the current highly competitive market environment of business aviation, the significance of technological innovation and digital intelligence transformation for the industry has become increasingly pronounced. By actively driving digital intelligence transformation, Sino Jet has further elevated the customer experience. Customers can now access real-time flight updates and personalized services through the online platform, making business jet operations more comprehensive and transparent, greatly improving travel efficiency, and earning high recognition from the market and clients.

Fortifying Safety Foundations and Expanding Service Horizons through Smart Aviation

Leveraging its strong digital intelligence technology, Sino Jet has successfully established a global smart aviation service network. The company’s fleet size has consistently ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region for several years, and it has set up operation bases in more than 20 major cities both domestically and internationally, providing high-quality business aviation services to clients worldwide. Whether for business travel or luxury journeys, Sino Jet can cater to the diverse needs of clients with its extensive service network and professional service team.

Supported by its digital intelligence systems, Sino Jet has significantly enhanced its aircraft operation safety levels. The company continues to maintain the highest level of international business jet safety operation certification, which is a testament to Sino Jet’s safety management system and operational support capabilities. Additionally, the company has established a comprehensive safety training system, making full use of digital intelligence technology to provide personalized training programs for team members, thereby improving their safety awareness and emergency response capabilities and ensuring comprehensive safety assurance for flights.

The dual awards are not only a high recognition of Sino Jet’s technological innovation achievements but also a strong recognition of its contributions to advancing the progress and sustainable development of the business aviation industry. Looking ahead, Sino Jet will continue to uphold the concept of technological innovation and continuously increase investment in research and development. The company will further optimize the functions of the “Cloud of Sino Jet” intelligent operation platform and the “Digital Intelligence Sino Jet” operation control center to achieve more accurate flight prediction and decision support.

Meanwhile, Sino Jet will strengthen cooperation with domestic and foreign research institutions and enterprises, jointly carry out technical research and development and innovative applications, and work with industry partners to explore new business models and development opportunities, contributing to enhancing the international competitiveness of China’s business aviation industry and supporting China’s economy to achieve steady growth amid the wave of change.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: marketing@sinojet.org / marketing@sinojet.org.cn

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/