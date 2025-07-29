The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro Unveiled at GIIAS 2025

“The Noble Toughness” in Two Distinct Characters

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the Sole Agent and authorized distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, is set to reaffirm its presence in the premium vehicle market with the launch of The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro, the two latest editions of the Mazda CX-60. The launch is one of the main highlights at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, currently taking place at ICE BSD City, Tangerang.



Ricky Thio, Chief Operating Officer of PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia, with Ade Rai, public figure and fitness practitioner – at the launch ceremony of The New Mazda CX-60 Sport & Pro at GIIAS 2025

Since its debut in Indonesia in 2023, the Mazda CX-60 has proven itself to be one of Mazda’s flagship SUV. Carrying a bold and elegant design (“The Noble Toughness”), the Mazda CX-60 secured the top spot in Mazda’s Large SUV sales segment in 2024. Building on this momentum, Mazda now arrives in two new editions, Sport Edition and Pro Edition, designed to meet various mobility needs that suit different driving personalities.

Both new editions embody the Jinba-Ittai philosophy, creating harmony and unity between the driver and the vehicle. The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro provide broader access for consumers seeking premium quality with more relevant options.

The main differences lie in the distinct characteristics of each edition. The New Mazda CX-60 Pro exudes a masculine character, ideal for those who enjoy challenges. This edition is equipped with the i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive system, providing enhanced stability and optimal manoeuvrability, even at high speeds. Meanwhile, The New Mazda CX-60 Sport is designed for an active lifestyle, offering smart driving efficiency at more competitive price points, without compromising the signature Mazda driving experience.

“Retaining many of the standout features from the previous models (Kuro Edition and Elite Edition), The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro are introduced to meet the needs of consumers who want the Mazda CX-60 at a more competitive price point,” said Ricky Thio, CEO of PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia.

Ricky adds, “These two latest editions are designed with a human-centric approach, which lies at the heart of every Mazda innovation, crafted to adapt to the needs and lifestyles of today’s drivers. The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro are the true embodiment of Mass Craftsmanship, showcasing not only beautiful design and luxury, but also reflect meticulous attention to detail, comfort, and driving experience.

Enhanced Driving Performance

With dimensions of 4,740 x 1,890 mm, The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro showcase a bold and solid stance. Both the Sport Edition and Pro Edition are designed to meet the needs of efficient urban mobility yet still offering optimal comfort for daily activities.

Equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.5L Inline 4-cylinder engine, both editions deliver 188 HP and 250 Nm of torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission system, which operates without a torque converter, enables more direct and responsive gear shifts.

The SKYACTIV-G technology, with its high compression ratio, is designed to maximize both power and fuel efficiency. The SKYACTIV-DRIVE transmission ensures smooth power delivery with minimal energy loss. Reinforced by the lightweight yet strong SKYACTIV-Body & Chasis structure, as well as the i-Stop system that shuts off the engine during idle, the Mazda CX-60 strikes a balance between performance and efficiency.

Premium Cabin Experience

Entering the cabin of The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro, a modern-minimalist ambience is immediately apparent. A Power Sliding Panoramic Sunroof and Power Lift Gate with Hands-free Function come as standard features in these latest editions. Furthermore, ventilated leather seats in the front provide added comfort, while titanium-colored accents enhance the modern character of the interior.

Equipped with a 12.3-inch media display, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charger, and a premium BOSE audio system with 12 speakers, the Mazda CX-60 cabin is designed to elevate the driving experience.

Additionally, The New Mazda CX-60 Pro offers extra comfort through features such as Auto Dimming Outer Mirrors, which reduce glare from trailing vehicles, and Front Passenger Power Lumbar Support to enhance back support for front-seat passengers.

Bold Exterior

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro feature a bold and distinctive design highlighted by the use of a Vertical Grille Pattern, Chrome Signature Wing, and Black Matte on the Side Signature, Window Line, and Cladding. The 18-inch metallic wheels on The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and 20-inch wheels on The New Mazda CX-60 Pro further elevate the vehicles’ bold and elegant presence in perfect balance.

Comprehensive Safety Features

More than just performance and design, The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro are also built with great attention to safety. The i-Activsense active safety technology offers comprehensive protection, creating a sense of security and confidence behind the wheel.

The Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) feature helps drivers maintain a safe distance automatically from vehicles ahead, which is ideal for both long-distance trips and heavy traffic. To assist drivers in staying aware of their surroundings, the 360° View Monitor with see-through view technology provides a complete perspective around the vehicle, making manoeuvres in tight areas easier.

Mazda also includes Smart Brake Support at both the front and rear, which proactively helps prevent collisions or reduce impact by automatically applying brakes when potential danger is detected.

Lighting is made more intelligent with Adaptive LED Headlights, which adjust direction and brightness based on road conditions and speed. Meanwhile, Lane-keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring help keep the driver on track and protected from vehicles approaching from blind spots or the side.

Specifically for The New Mazda CX-60 Pro Edition, Mazda adds the Driver Monitoring System, which closely observes the driver’s level of alertness. The system detects signs of fatigue or distraction and issues an early warning, delivering enhanced peace of mind on every journey. Furthermore, the Driver Personalization System allows automatic adjustment of the seat position, mirrors, and head-up display based on the driver’s physical profile.

Price and Availability

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport comes at IDR 699,000,000 (OTR Jakarta), and The New Mazda CX-60 Pro is available for IDR 818.800.000 (OTR Jakarta). Both editions will be rolled out progressively through Mazda’s official dealership network across Indonesia.

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport (Rear Wheel Drive) The New Mazda CX-60 Pro (i-ACTIV All Wheel Drive) OTR Jakarta Price **Only applies during GIIAS 2025. IDR 699.000.000, –** IDR 818.800.000, – Color Options *An additional fee of IDR 4.000.000,- applies for premium color choices. 1. Soul Red Crystal Metallic (Premium Colour)* 2. Rhodium White Metallic (Premium Colour)* 3. Machine Grey Metallic (Premium Colour)* 4. Zircon Sand Metallic 1. Sonic Silver Metallic 2. Jet Black Mica

Experience at GIIAS 2025 and Ade Rai’s Presence

During the launch ceremony of the New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro at GIIAS 2025, Mazda Indonesia welcomed renowned public figure and fitness practitioner Ade Rai, who is also a loyal user of Mazda. Together with Ricky Thio, Chief Operating Officer of PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia, Ade Rai took part in the symbolic handover of the first unit of the New Mazda CX-60 Sport.

According to Ade Rai, Mazda has become a part of his personal identity, reflecting how he wants to be perceived by the public, “I have been using Mazda for a long time, from the Mazda6 Sedan, Mazda MX-5, and now the Mazda CX-60 Sport. It is very likely I will own more Mazda cars in the future. For me, Mazda is a reflection of myself, part of who I am. I feel connected to the values Mazda stands for. Mazda always prioritizes functionality and the human-centered driving experience. It is not just about making cars that look cool or flashy. I believe the same applies to life. As a public figure, I want to represent something meaningful, useful, and impactful. Not just about outer appearance.”

Inside the Mazda booth at GIIAS 2025, Mazda is showcasing the New Mazda CX-60 Sport in Zircon Sand Metallic and The New Mazda CX-60 Pro in Sonic Silver Metallic.

For potential customers seeking a bolder and sportier look for the Mazda CX-60, the Kuro Kit Upgrade is also available. Exclusively at GIIAS 2025, Mazda is offering a special price and competitive installment program for Kuro Kit Upgrade purchases, with a 0% installment plan over 6 months. This program is valid only during GIIAS 2025 and can be accessed through the Garasi.id application or website. **

As part of its commitment to delivering after-sales service, Mazda is offering the 5-Year MyMazda Warranty and 3-Year MyMazda Service with every Mazda vehicle purchase. This program includes a 5-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty (whichever comes first), complemented by a 3-year or 60,000 km (whichever comes first), covering both parts and labor. **

**Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro, visit the official Mazda Indonesia website at www.mazda.co.id.

About Mazda Indonesia

At Mazda, we believe in the emotional bond between driver and vehicle, as if the car has a soul of its own. This philosophy is embodied in our KODO Design, Soul of Motion. Inspired by the graceful energy of a cheetah in full sprint, KODO captures the purest expression of motion, transforming it into captivating automotive design.

KODO finds its roots in timeless Japanese aesthetics. Japanese craftsmanship has always celebrated the beauty of simplicity, a form of elegance that radiates dignity and sensuality. Mazda interprets these values through “RIN” (dignified control) and “EN” (captivating sensuality), two defining traits of Japanese elegance. Together, they shape the distinctive premium character of our vehicles, seen in models like the Mazda2 Hatchback, Mazda6, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda Biante. Each is a testament to our commitment to design that moves not only the body, but also the feelings.

As the Sole Agent and Exclusive Distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (PT EMI), part of the Eurokars Group, is committed to delivering the Mazda driving experience to fans across the country since 2017. This transition from PT Mazda Motor Indonesia marked a new era for Mazda enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Every Mazda Eurokars showroom is equipped with a 3S Service Centre, offering Sales, Service, and Spare Parts. These facilities are supported by a dedicated team of professionals, including a customer service team, sales specialists, and certified technicians who have been recognized as winners in the ‘Best Mazda Technician’ category. With their dedication and proven quality, our team ensures the best ownership experience that reflects Mazda’s global commitment to excellence.

