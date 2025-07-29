WePlay x Estherbunny Present the Limited-Time Summer “Fashion Show”

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, a leading global social entertainment platform, is thrilled to announce a limited-time summer collaboration with the immensely popular character Estherbunny, adored by Gen Z worldwide, for the Korean market. Centered around the concept of a “Summer Fashion Show,” this special crossover event will run for seven days, from August 1 to August 7, offering WePlay Korea users an immersive experience brimming with summer vibes and adorable charm.



Image provided by WePlay

Created by artist Esther Kim, Estherbunny has garnered a massive global fanbase with her unique aesthetic. Her status as a representative IP of new-generation global culture was reaffirmed in 2025 when she received the NEW FACE Award at Japan’s JAPAN Character Award. Her design draws inspiration from her own multicultural upbringing – her large ears and characteristically tilted large eye not only form a distinctive look but also symbolize a gentle posture of always listening to others, radiating warm yet independent energy.

During this limited-time collaboration, players will encounter the cute and confident Estherbunny across various WePlay content. Unlock limited-edition in-game items featuring Estherbunny’s unique summer style, and participate in events to earn special rewards. These exclusive items incorporate Estherbunny’s signature elements – her large ears, prominent eye, and rounded, soft cotton candy-like form – blending quirky balance with captivating contours. Players will be able to enjoy their games while experiencing the distinctive design charm of Estherbunny.

The WePlay team stated:

“We are thrilled to partner with Estherbunny for this special summer collaboration. The WePlay × Esther Bunny crossover isn’t just a sweet visual feast—it’s a fusion of personality, fashion, and social interaction. Estherbunny’s unique charm and influence among Gen Z audiences align perfectly with WePlay’s commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality entertainment. We believe this ‘Summer Fashion Show’ collaboration will create unforgettable summer joy for our players.”

About WePlay

WePlay is the next-generation global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based company WeJoy. It is a comprehensive application integrating multiple games and entertainment functions. With the mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world” and the vision to “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment,” WePlay is dedicated to co-creating a new era of gaming and social interaction filled with possibilities and innovative vitality with its players.