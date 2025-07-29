WuXi Biologics Singapore CRDMO Hub Advances with the Launch of Modular Drug Product Facility Fabrication

Innovative modular design will accelerate construction and manufacturing timelines, enabling rapid adaptation of manufacturing capacities across diverse product formats.

Finished building will be one of the world’s largest modular biologics Drug Product (DP) facilities, and will enhance WuXi Biologics’ leadership in end-to-end DP capabilities.

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced construction has begun for a new modular Drug Product (DP) facility, which will become part of the company’s CRDMO hub in Singapore. Under a strategic collaboration between WuXi Biologics and Pharmadule Morimatsu, 470 modular components are being fabricated at Morimatsu’s plant in Changshu City, and will be transported to Singapore’s Tuas Biomedical Park for installation. Once complete, the building will be one of the world’s largest modular biologics DP facilities, comprising approximately 30,000 square meters of space.

The new facility will feature state-of-the-art manufacturing lines, centralized Quality Control (QC) labs supporting full release and stability testing, and Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT) labs, significantly enhancing the company’s end-to-end DP services capabilities. Equipped with three pre-filled syringe (PFS) production lines and two vial production lines for both liquid and lyophilized products, it will deliver integrated DP manufacturing services — across both clinical and commercial stages — for multiple finished dosage forms. As part of WuXi Biologics’ commitment to sustainability, the facility will incorporate green technologies such as solar panels, and an advanced energy monitoring and analysis system. Operations are expected to commence in 2027.

In addition, the design phase is underway for a Drug Substance (DS) modular facility planned for the Singapore CRDMO hub.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, “The growing diversity of the global biologics pipeline and continued advances in bioprocessing call for innovative, highly efficient, and adaptable facilities designed to meet evolving manufacturing needs. We are delighted to be collaborating with Pharmadule Morimatsu on a time-saving modular approach to construction for the DP facility at our Singapore CRDMO Hub. Expanding our global capacity and capabilities underscores WuXi Biologics’ commitment to enabling clients as they pursue innovation and deliver breakthroughs that benefit patients worldwide, and we remain dedicated to making high-quality biologics more accessible and affordable.”

As a key contributor to the global healthcare industry, WuXi Biologics provides end-to-end solutions and services for its clients through an extensive global network, including 5 Research Centers, 8 Development Centers and 8 Manufacturing Centers (with 9 DP facilities and 16 DS facilities in operation). The company’s state-of-the-art DP manufacturing facilities provide formulation, filling, labelling, and packaging of biotherapeutics, vaccines, placebo and parenterals that are filled into either liquid, lyophilized, or PFS dosage forms.

With facilities in Ireland, Germany, the United States, Singapore, and China, and a total planned capacity exceeding 500,000L, WuXi Biologics offers clients access to a reliable and premier-quality global network. Through its Global Dual Sourcing strategy, the company ensures that materials can be sourced and products manufactured at multiple locations around the world, enhancing supply chain reliability and operational flexibility.

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

