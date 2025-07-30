AI visionaries converge in Shanghai to chart the future of innovation

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

From breakthrough algorithms to global collaborations, tech pioneers came together at the “Intelligent Dialogues, Shared Future” salon during WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, exploring how AI is reshaping our world. Shanghai isn’t just witnessing the future — it’s building it.

Industry leaders in artificial intelligence gathered for a roundtable discussion on July 27, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), focusing on China’s pivotal role in shaping the global AI landscape.

Hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and organized by China Daily, the event, themed “Intelligent Dialogues, Shared Future”, brought together Al experts and business leaders including Jeff Shi, president of SenseTime’s Asia-Pacific business, Wang Lei, chairman of Beijing-based Wenge Tech, and Wang Guanchun, CEO of Laiye Technology, among other leaders from academia and industry.

As they joined in discussions on how the technology is transforming industries and improving daily life, they also shared Shanghai’s practices in policy, innovation, and global collaboration, highlighting the city’s drive to become a global innovation hub and a key force in inclusive, international Al development.

The discussions were chaired by China Daily’s foreign editors, Stephanie Ann Stone and Owen Thomas Fishwick, who had explored the WAIC exhibition halls one day in advance, immersing themselves in the latest advancements and witnessing firsthand how AI is transforming sectors from transportation to healthcare, seamlessly integrating into urban life.

The forum, which took place at the Shanghai Tower, featured two sessions.

The first session addressed China’s strategic approach to AI development, acknowledging the country’s supportive policies, open international collaboration, and advancements in algorithm innovation, data governance, talent cultivation, and global cooperation.

“Artificial intelligence is profoundly transforming various aspects of our society and economy,” said Wang Lei, who is also a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “Our Chinese entrepreneurs have made significant contributions, such as the open-source of the DeepSeek model, which has played a crucial role in the democratization of AI.”

Michael Chan, CEO of Zand Bank, the UAE’s first digital bank, said the bank partnered with China’s Ant Digital Technologies last year to build a financial reasoning large model that cuts AI adoption costs for financial institutions. He noted this as a valuable example of Chinese technology going global.

The second session centered on tangible applications of AI technology, showcasing concrete examples of how AI is positively impacting lives.

The conversation also touched upon the crucial theme of “tech for good”, with speakers delving into Shanghai’s pioneering role in AI governance and its potential to contribute valuable “China experience” to the development of global AI regulations.

Zhu Guangxiang, product manager of Baidu Miaoda, emphasized that AI should not be just “a game for a few”, but “a technology carnival for all”, as every industry can transform its business through artificial intelligence, improve production efficiency, and ultimately enhance people’s lives.

Company representatives also shared insights into how Shanghai’s thriving innovation ecosystem, international business environment, and skilled workforce are enabling AI projects to transition from concepts to real-world applications.

Jeff Shi, president of SenseTime Asia Pacific, said a lot of things SenseTime has done are just monumental. “The 10-year AI journey has provided us with insights into the challenges and rewards of AI adoption. We look forward to sharing these learnings with more enterprise customers, both at home and abroad.”

Zhu Bin, global sales general manager of ULS Robotics, shared the company’s growth amid Shanghai’s fertile AI ecosystem. Established in 2003, the company has grown into a leading developer of exoskeleton robots.

“As a hardware company, we are especially grateful to our partners offering large models, computing power and language data. Shanghai has rich application scenarios and a complete industrial chain, providing fertile soil for the innovation of artificial intelligence enterprises,” Zhu said.