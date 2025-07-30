GUIYANG, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Discover Guizhou:

ASEAN Youth Perspectives on the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week: Embracing Our Golden Opportunity

“This has been a fruitful and meaningful journey.” After attending the 2024 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week, Zhai Zihan, Chairman of the Singapore China Association Youth Chapter, found himself deeply drawn to the event.

As a platform committed to promoting mutual learning and joint development among young people, as well as fostering regional cooperation and shared economic growth between China and ASEAN countries, the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week is rich with opportunity and continues to generate expectations.

With 2025 marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Zhai returned as he had hoped.

From July 24 to 27, the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week was held in Guiyang, Guizhou. Officials, scholars, university faculty and students, and entrepreneurs from China and ASEAN countries gathered to contribute their insights toward building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

“There are participants from countries, including experts and policymakers. It’s a perfect mix of expertise and wisdom under one roof,” said Shakeel Ahmad, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Cambodia, after attending the International Symposium on the Cultivation of High-Level Internationalized Talents.

Ahmad remarked that today’s world is filled with both risks and opportunities. It calls for a diverse and dynamic youth force. In his view, the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week provides a platform for dialogue and connection. He believes its impact will continue long after the event concludes.

Centered on the theme of “Smart Education Empowering People-to-People Exchanges, Educational Cooperation Enhancing Common Development,” a series of forums sparked insightful ideas and further expanded the network supporting educational and cultural exchanges between China and ASEAN countries.

“One of the most important aspects of the Belt and Road Initiative is the soft component, where there’s people-to-people exchange. This week, we are talking about that as well,” said Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Punjab. During the “Belt and Road” Symposium on Integrating Culture, Tourism and Museums to Boost Guizhou’s Construction as a World-Class Tourism Destination, he joined experts and scholars from China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries, to explore paths for cultural and tourism integration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Taking the event as an opportunity, the distance between China, ASEAN countries, BRI countries, and people around the world has drawn closer. Muhammad Ali stated that building on the fruitful outcomes of this event, both sides will further promote exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China. “We’ll encourage our students to come and visit Guizhou,” he said to Zhai.

With education as a bridge, students from ASEAN countries have come to China to gain knowledge and pursue their dreams. Here, they have become the “ambassadors” for promoting people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation.

“I can build a better future in China,” said Indonesian youth Graciello Brandon Zefanya, who came to Guizhou University five years ago to study international trade and business.

Studying in China alongside fellow ASEAN students, Brandon has broadened his horizons and gained lasting friendships, which he sees as vital for his career.

Education is only a start. Providing platforms for cross-cultural exchange and regional dialogue lays the foundation for deeper understanding.

“The current times that we live in serves as a golden opportunity to foster greater ties of cooperation between China and ASEAN, two of the world’s most dynamic regions.” Words like “building connections” and “fostering cooperation” came up frequently in Zhai’s conversations during the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week.

The event highlights China’s role in global education governance and its vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Like Zhai Zihan, more ASEAN youth will come with hope to meet like-minded peers, build mutual trust, and work together to create a future of harmony and connection.