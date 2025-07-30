Barry Callebaut Inaugurates Third Chocolate Factory in Neemrana, India

The greenfield facility features advanced production lines for chocolate and compound in multiple formats, and integrated warehousing.

With this new facility, India has become the Group’s largest chocolate producing market in Region Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA).

NEEMRANA, India, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today inaugurated its third chocolate manufacturing facility in India. Strategically located in the Ghiloth industrial area of Neemrana, approximately 120 kilometers from Delhi, the 20,000-square-meter greenfield factory is equipped with advanced production lines for chocolate and compound in multiple formats, and integrated warehousing.



The new factory marks a major milestone in Barry Callebaut’s long-term growth journey in India. Over the past five years, the company has invested over INR 500 Crores (CHF 50 million) in India, underlining its confidence in the country’s chocolate market and its commitment to strengthening local manufacturing and customer proximity. With the opening of this facility, India is now Barry Callebaut’s largest chocolate-producing market in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region.

“India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. As a global leader in chocolate and cocoa, Barry Callebaut is proud to play a role in supporting this growth. With our newest facility in India, we are reinforcing our leadership position and deepening our commitment to being the trusted partner to India’s food industry, and to customers across the wider AMEA region,” said Vamsi Mohan Thati, President of AMEA, Barry Callebaut.

“India’s chocolate market is evolving rapidly, driven by a young population, rising incomes, and a growing taste for premium and innovative products,” said Dhruva Jyoti Sanyal, Managing Director, India & Southwest Asia.

“This new factory enables us to meet that demand locally, foster innovation, and deepen our partnerships with local food manufacturers and artisans. Just as importantly, its location in Neemrana allows us to get significantly closer to our customers, particularly those based in the north-central part of this vast country, improving speed to market and customer intimacy.”

India is among the fastest-growing chocolate markets in the world, it is showing strong growth and expected to reach mid high growth. With a per capita chocolate consumption of under 200 grams annually, the country is experiencing a marked shift toward premium, high-quality chocolate products, opening new avenues for growth and innovation.

Barry Callebaut has been present in India for over 18 years, with two existing manufacturing facilities in Baramati, and a Callebaut CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Mumbai. These facilities have been instrumental in producing high-quality chocolate and compound products for both domestic and international markets. Building on this strong foundation, the new Neemrana factory will serve as Barry Callebaut’s third chocolate factory and a northern hub in India, complementing its existing operations and enhancing its ability to serve its markets more efficiently.

The Mumbai academy continues to serve as a hub for innovation and training, supporting chefs, artisans, and food professionals across the country.

Most recently, Barry Callebaut also officially opens its Global Business Services Hub in Hyderabad to support its global business operations. Today, Barry Callebaut employs more than 400 people in India, serving customers through a growing footprint of manufacturing, innovation, and support capabilities.

