BON Launches AI-Powered New Drug Research and Development

XI’AN, China, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or “the Company”), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions for the natural health and personal care industries, today announced the official launch of its AI-driven drug research and development (R&D) business. Leveraging its extensive library of natural compounds – many derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) – the Company will apply artificial intelligence algorithms to identify high potential lead compounds, marking a significant evolution in its pharmaceutical strategy.

A lead compound is a molecule with specific biological activity and a chemical structure that serves as a foundation for further development in drug discovery. Identifying such compounds through activity screening is a fundamental step in early-stage pharmaceutical R&D.

With nearly two decades of experience in the research and development of natural products, BON has curated a robust library of biologically active compounds — many with proven therapeutic value and high druggability. While previous R&D efforts were limited by traditional screening technologies, the integration of advanced AI-driven models is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency, speed, and success rate of BON’s drug discovery process.

Yongwei Hu, BON’s CEO, stated, “Backed by the high druggability of our TCM-derived compound libraries and the efficiency of AI-powered screening technology, we are optimistic about Bon’s potential to achieve meaningful breakthroughs in drug discovery. This initiative represents a strategic leap forward for our company and reinforces our long-term commitment to innovation in pharmaceutical research.”

The Company’s new AI-driven platform is designed to quickly analyze and identify promising lead compounds for further optimization, supporting BON’s broader goals of accelerating the development of innovative therapies rooted in natural product chemistry.

About Bon Natural Life Limited (“BON”)

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bnlus.com.

