Edgen Introduces Subscription Model and Expands Language Support for Global Users

These new features aim to refine the user experience while widening access to market intelligence

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edgen , the AI-driven market intelligence platform, has announced the launch of its new multitiered subscription model alongside expanded language support for multiple countries.



Edgen Pro Is Live

After operating in an open-access format during its beta period, Edgen’s suite of real-time market analytics tools will now be available under a tiered subscription framework . The updated model introduces three main plans: a Free version with core features, a Pro version that unlocks advanced features and daily aura rewards, and an Expert version for professionals seeking to delve into deeper contextual layers.

The change reflects both an increase in infrastructure scaling and a rise in computational demand, particularly as usage patterns shift from one-off queries to recurring, workflow-level reliance. In short, the infrastructure had to keep pace as the queries grew larger, and the thinking became more demanding, and somewhere along the way. Edgen’s new model balances load, sustains signals for all users, while ensuring the system remains responsive when it matters, especially for users seeking a more premium level of analytics.

“Across the board, we saw users go from testing a few prompts to integrating Edgen into their daily process,” said Sean Tao, CEO & Co-Founder of Edgen. “That kind of behavioral shift changes the expectation of precision, continuity, and latency. Subscription allows us to meet that shift head-on.”

Concurrently, Edgen has expanded its supported interface languages to include Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Spanish, Turkish, and French, in addition to English. This is part of an effort to broaden interpretability and reduce friction for the non-English-native majority of users, who remain underrepresented in high-frequency trading tools and real-time intelligence layers. With multi-script search, localized token names, and prompt guides adapted per language, the intention is to maintain precision while allowing fluency to vary.

The subscription system and language support update comes at a moment when Edgen is experiencing increased usage from institutional desks, trading DAOs, and independent analysts alike, each with different needs, yet often overlapping time constraints. The platform’s shift to a hybrid model, with usage-based differentiation, is designed to absorb that variance without splintering the user base.

About Edgen

Edgen is the leading AI-powered market intelligence operating system. Through its proprietary Efficient Decision Guidance Model (EDGM), the platform transforms high-barrier institutional-grade strategies into universally accessible smart tools. Pioneering the “Cognition-as-a-Service” (CaaS) architecture, Edgen integrates modular AI agents, real-time social sentiment analysis, and on-chain analytics to empower retail traders and independent analysts to navigate markets with institutional-grade precision.

Backed by funds such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen’s technical team combines former Wall Street quantitative trading experts and core Web3 protocol developers, collectively building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

Website: https://www.edgen.tech/