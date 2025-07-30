FLOW Digital Infrastructure Announces New Data Center in Central Tokyo

One of the largest colocation data center facilities in Central Tokyo

First building to be ready for service in Q1 2027

TOKYO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FLOW Digital Infrastructure (“FLOW”), the digital infrastructure platform of PAG, a leading Asia Pacific-focused alternative investment firm, announced that construction is underway for its new data center campus in Central Tokyo. The new data center consists of two buildings, named TK7 and TK8, with a combined IT load of 30MW. The first building – TK7 with 6MW IT load – targets to be ready for service in Q1 2027.



Rendering of FLOW Digital Infrastructure’s new data center campus in Central Tokyo, featuring TK7 and TK8. The facility will deliver 30MW of IT capacity and support the growing needs of hyperscalers and enterprises with capacity demands in the Central Tokyo area.

Japan ranks among the largest tier 1 data center markets in Asia Pacific. Characterized by significant investment momentum and strong growth, the overall data center market in Japan is projected to expand at a 10.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2027 [1]. The hyperscale colocation segment in Greater Tokyo is projected to grow at a five-year CAGR of 17% from 2024 [2], reinforcing Tokyo’s key role in supporting large-scale, high-capacity data center infrastructure.

Strategically located in Central Tokyo, in the vicinity of established data center clusters in Otemachi and Toyosu, the FLOW campus will be one of the largest colocation data center facilities supporting the digital ecosystem of the Greater Tokyo area. It will provide customers with flexible, scalable and state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the increasing demands driven by Japan’s accelerating digital economy and AI adoption.

Sanjay Goel, CEO of FLOW, said: “This development marks a significant milestone in FLOW’s expansion in Asia Pacific and underscores our commitment to Japan as a priority market. We look forward to serving hyperscalers and enterprises with capacity needs in the Central Tokyo area, offering solutions that address the market’s longstanding supply constraints and demand complexities.”

With the addition of TK7 and TK8, FLOW’s portfolio expands to eleven assets across Japan, Korea, Philippines and Malaysia with over 170MW of current and planned IT capacity.

Notes: