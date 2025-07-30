Hesai’s JT Series 3D Lidar Revolutionizes the Future of Autonomous Farming

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), a global leader in lidar solutions, announces today that it will supply its advanced JT series lidar sensors to support the deployment of next-generation autonomous farming robots for Agtonomy and Alpha Werke. These partnerships bring together leading innovators in agricultural autonomy and robotics perception, accelerating the transformation of traditional farming to become smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Lidar: The Eyes of AI “Farming Agents”

As a foundational sector of the global economy, farming sustains not only food systems but entire supply chains and communities—yet it now faces unprecedented challenges. Labor shortages are intensifying, operational costs are climbing, and climate unpredictability is making it harder than ever to ensure consistent yields. Farmers are under pressure to do more with less. The future of farming depends on physical AI—intelligent, connected autonomous farming robots that can work around the clock and adapt to complex environments.

At the heart of this transformation is lidar—a core sensing component that acts as the eyes of AI “farming agents”, enabling autonomous farming robots the spatial awareness they need to safely and accurately perform repetitive, labor-intensive tasks such as mowing, spraying, weeding, and hauling.



Hesai JT series mini hemispherical 3D lidar

Hesai’s JT series—mini hemispherical 3D lidar sensors are designed with robotics applications in mind. They combine powerful environmental perception with a compact, robust design that’s ideal for autonomous farming.

Powerful perception : With an ultra-wide field of view covering the equivalent of two football fields, JT series sensors capture rich 3D data in real time. This enables AI systems to analyze crop loads, terrain, and surroundings with unmatched perception. The JT series also has a minimum detection range of 0 meters, enabling autonomous farming robots to perform close-range maneuvers with zero blind spots.

: With an ultra-wide field of view covering the equivalent of two football fields, JT series sensors capture rich 3D data in real time. This enables AI systems to analyze crop loads, terrain, and surroundings with unmatched perception. The JT series also has a minimum detection range of 0 meters, enabling autonomous farming robots to perform close-range maneuvers with zero blind spots. Compact size : Compared to similar products, the JT series is 70% smaller in volume. Its compact design allows for embedded installation on a wide range of autonomous farming robots, with a surface height of less than 30 mm. Whether it’s a ground-hugging weeding robot or a high-clearance spraying robot, JT series lidar can fit seamlessly.

: Compared to similar products, the JT series is 70% smaller in volume. Its compact design allows for embedded installation on a wide range of autonomous farming robots, with a surface height of less than 30 mm. Whether it’s a ground-hugging weeding robot or a high-clearance spraying robot, JT series lidar can fit seamlessly. Robust reliability: Because lidar actively emits laser light, it is not affected by ambient lighting conditions. This makes JT series lidar highly reliable across farming applications in challenging environments, at any time of day or night. JT sensors have also passed rigorous reliability tests—including IPX6 waterproofing, vibration and shock resistance, UV aging, and extreme temperature cycling—ensuring they stand up to the harshest farming environments.

What the Leaders Are Saying

Agtonomy, headquartered in California, is a leading agricultural technology company specializing in autonomous farming solutions. Agtonomy’s groundbreaking software for autonomous farming robots integrated with Hesai’s JT128 lidar enables farmers to easily monitor live progress, automate work, and manage fleets of vehicles.

“The seamless integration of Hesai’s lidar into Agtonomy-enabled tractors has significantly enhanced precision automation in agriculture. Hesai’s sensors provide reliable navigation, even in the most challenging conditions. Paired with our software, they allow us to automate numerous tasks—delivering an affordable and scalable solution for modern farms,” says Tim Bucher, CEO and Co-Founder, Agtonomy.

Alpha Werke, based in Austria, is an innovative agricultural robotics company focused on enabling autonomy in the most challenging off-road environments. Its flagship solution TracPilot is integrated with Hesai’s JT16 lidar, able to perceive complex terrain in real time and safely execute tasks like spraying and hauling in rugged conditions.

“Powered by Hesai’s lidar, we’re bringing autonomy to places GPS can’t reach—dense forests, orchards, and solar farms. Its reliability and precision makes Hesai an ideal partner for farming robots where safety, efficiency, and robust performance matter most,” says Patrick Neuhauser, CEO of Alpha Werke.

Empowering the Future of Farming, One Sensor at a Time

As the global agriculture industry faces increasing pressure such as labor shortages and rising costs, AI automation is poised to play a critical role. As of June 2025, Hesai has already delivered over 100,000 JT lidar units. Through its cutting-edge lidar sensors designed for autonomous farming robots, Hesai is committed to working hand-in-hand with agricultural innovators to enable the next revolution in autonomous farming, meeting the evolving demands of this multi-billion-dollar market.