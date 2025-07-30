Hong Kong Lawyers Gain a Personalised AI Assistant with the Commercial Launch of Lexis+ AI with Protégé

Developed with customers leading the next wave of legal AI innovation, Lexis+ AI with Protégé uses AI agents and generative AI, grounded in proprietary LexisNexis Hong Kong content, for next-level productivity and outcomes

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the commercial availability of Lexis+ AI with Protégé in Hong Kong, marking a major milestone in the evolution of legal technology across Asia.

A Personalised Legal Assistant for the Hong Kong Market

Lexis+ AI with Protégé is a personalised AI assistant that intelligently powers productivity, drives next-level work quality, and enables legal and business professionals to unlock new economic value. Built with the highest levels of security, compliance, and privacy, and developed responsibly with human oversight, agentic AI capabilities in Protégé can autonomously complete tasks based on user goals, including reviewing its own work and identifying areas where it can improve its own output.

“At LexisNexis, we’re committed to driving better outcomes by unlocking new levels of efficiency and value in legal work to help our customers thrive,” said Michael Sit, Managing Director of LexisNexis Greater China. “Our goal is for every legal professional to benefit from a personalised AI assistant that enhances their daily work, and we’re proud to deliver that through our fully integrated, world-class AI platform.”

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology from LexisNexis, Lexis+ AI with Protégé can:

Enable users to upload and analyse transactional documents to conduct streamlined, systematic analyses with speed and accuracy, and help the user refine their argument.

to conduct streamlined, systematic analyses with speed and accuracy, and help the user refine their argument. Ask questions of or summarise large, complex documents of up to 1 million characters or approximately 300 pages—a 250% increase over previous processing limits.

of up to 1 million characters or approximately 300 pages—a 250% increase over previous processing limits. Draft full, personalised transactional documents, as well as litigation motions, briefs, and complaints with Draft Mode, and check its own work before turning them over to human legal professionals for final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or exported to Microsoft Word.

and check its own work before turning them over to human legal professionals for final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or exported to Microsoft Word. Generate a graphical timeline of events from uploaded documents.

of events from uploaded documents. Suggest legal workflow actions based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g., Draft a Legal Memo, Summarise, Draft an Argument) and dynamically generate follow-up prompts that are personalised to the lawyer’s workflow.

actions based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g., Draft a Legal Memo, Summarise, Draft an Argument) and dynamically generate follow-up prompts that are personalised to the lawyer’s workflow. Provide prompt assistance, proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently.

proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently. Allow users to securely upload and save tens of thousands of legal documents to Protégé Vault. On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarise, draft, analyse, and more.

On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarise, draft, analyse, and more. Draft deposition questions based on fact patterns, descriptions of witnesses, and other relevant information.

based on fact patterns, descriptions of witnesses, and other relevant information. And much more.

Customers can enjoy most of these features now, and more in the coming months.

Transforming Legal Workflows

The Hong Kong launch follows the successful rollout of Protégé in the United States earlier this year, and positions the region as a leader in legal AI innovation in Asia.

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which excels at creating new content from data based on user-entered prompts or instruction; and now agentic AI, which can intelligently and independently perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

To learn more about Lexis+ AI Hong Kong, visit: https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-hk/products-and-services/online-solution/lexis-plus-ai

To become a Lexis+ AI Insider and be among the first to receive essential updates on the development of legal AI tools at LexisNexis, visit: https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-hk/products-and-services/online-solution/ai-insider

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine-tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners OpenAI, Mistral, Anthropic, AWS, and Microsoft. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.