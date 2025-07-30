“HYAB Thematic Youth Internship Programmes to the Mainland – Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang 2025” Achieves Remarkable Results

Exploring the Treasures of the Thousand-Year Silk Road

Starting a New Chapter in the Heritage of Dunhuang Culture

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang 2025”, fully funded by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau under “HYAB Thematic Youth Internship Programmes to the Mainland” and supported by the Dunhuang Academy, has successfully concluded. This programme aims to provide students from tertiary institutions with an in-depth understanding and promotion of Dunhuang culture, cultivate their appreciation for traditional Chinese culture, deepen their sense of national identity, and enhance awareness of cultural heritage conservation.

“Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang 2025” commenced on 9 June, 2025, and concluded on 21 July 2025, lasted for six weeks. The programme consisted of docent training and internship. During the first three weeks, students, under the professional guidance of mentors from the Dunhuang Academy, explored different caves, historical sites, and exhibition centre at the Mogao Caves, gaining deeper insights into the history and culture of the Academy while engaging with local scholars. The students also visited desertification control projects to understand local conservation efforts, including the protection of the caves, murals, and the environment. After three weeks of study and assessment, students officially became trainee docents at the Mogao Caves, providing tours and explaining the mysteries of the caves to visitors during the subsequent three weeks to promote Dunhuang culture.

The applicants for “Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang 2025” came from diverse backgrounds. They included students from disciplines directly related to Dunhuang culture, such as history, Chinese studies, and art, as well as youths from other fields such as law, psychology, and engineering. This reflects the deep interest that youngsters from all sort of backgrounds have in Dunhuang culture.

Li Uen Ching, a student studying Cultural Management at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, stated, “The internship in Dunhuang has provided me with an unprecedented and profound understanding of Chinese historical culture. Being able to visit the Mogao Caves and feel the allure of those millennia-old murals, while learning conservation knowledge from experts, is not only an academic enhancement but also a dialogue that transcends time and space. I will bring this experience back to Hong Kong and share with more friends.”

Another student, Ling Yan Pak, from the Engineering Department of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, stated, “As an engineering student, I have long been fascinated by Dunhuang culture. This internship provided a valuable opportunity to immerse myself in this cultural treasure. I was amazed by the wisdom of ancient architecture and art and witnessed the application of modern technology in cave restoration. I hope to apply my engineering knowledge in the future to contribute to cultural conservation.”

Tian Yu He, a student studying Art History at the University of Hong Kong, expressed, “Standing in front of the Mogao Caves, the impact of thousand-year-old art strikes at my soul. As an art history student, I finally witnessed how the vibrant colours from textbooks come to life within the caves. Each mural tells a story of the fusion of Eastern and Western civilizations, and each sculpture embodies the wisdom of ancient artisans. What moved me the most was the dedication of the guardians of Dunhuang. Seeing researchers continuously documenting changes in pigments for over a decade and restorers carefully preserving every inch of the murals has given me a profound understanding of the essence of the ‘Mogao Spirit.'”

Since 2016, Youth Square has launched a series of “Discover Dunhuang” activities, including exhibitions, guided training, artistic creation, and sharing sessions, aimed at familiarizing young people with Dunhuang culture. Through initiatives such as the “Dunhuang Culture Ambassador” selection, “Art and Culture Leaning Trips,” and the “Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang”, over a hundred Hong Kong youngsters have visited Dunhuang for firsthand experiences and exchanges, learning from scholars and guides at the Dunhuang Academy while immersing themselves in the history, art, and culture of Dunhuang.

Now in its fifth edition, the “Youth Internship Programme at Dunhuang” has achieved multifaceted results, deepening students’ understanding of the historical and cultural heritage of their homeland, enhancing their sense of national identity, and enriching their appreciation for China’s profound culture and exquisite art. Through activities such as visiting cave restoration projects and desertification control initiatives, students have also strengthened their awareness of environmental and cultural preservation. Additionally, students visited renowned historical sites, museums, and night markets, interacting with local instructors, scholars, staff, and tourists, which deepened their understanding of Dunhuang and broader China. Spanning six weeks, the diverse activities provided students with ample time to learn and apply their knowledge and experiences. After returning to Hong Kong, they continue to promote Dunhuang culture, deepening their interest and passion for it, sharing their experiences and knowledge they have gained in Dunhuang, and contributing to the spreading of traditional Chinese culture.

