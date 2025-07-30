KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung’s 2025 Mid Year Makeover Sale ends this 31 July 2025, and this is your final chance to enjoy exclusive deals, exciting gifts, and up to RM1,000 TNG eWallet credit when you purchase Samsung’s latest TVs, smart appliances and audio systems.



Last Chance to Build Your AI Powered Smart Home as Samsung’s Mid Year Makeover Sale Ends 31 July

This is your opportunity to build an AI powered, connected home. Every purchase during this campaign unlocks the full potential of Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, designed to help Malaysian families manage their daily routines more intelligently and effortlessly.

One Home, Fully Connected

Samsung’s latest lineup is more than just stylish and functional. It is designed to work together as one intelligent ecosystem. With SmartThings, your TV, refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner and vacuum cleaner can all connect and communicate with each other in real time. That means less effort for you and more convenience built into your daily routines.

Imagine adjusting the temperature, turning off appliances or checking the laundry status. You can do it all from your TV screen, or mobile phone. SmartThings brings everything together in one app, giving you seamless control and a truly connected home experience.

Here is What You Can Still Grab Before the Sale Ends

TV Offers That Redefine Your Viewing Experience

Get exclusive gifts and TNG eWallet credit when you purchase selected Samsung TVs. Whether you choose Neo QLED, OLED or The Frame, every upgrade comes with added value including a Samsung Galaxy Tab worth up to RM4299, one year free access to the Samsung Art Store and a Slim Fit Wall Mount. It is the perfect time to transform your living space with a cinematic experience that is both stylish and rewarding.

Better Sound Starts Here

Take your home entertainment to the next level with selected soundbars available at special purchase with purchase prices when you buy a qualifying Samsung TV or digital appliance. You will also receive extra TNG eWallet credit with every eligible soundbar. For the best results, pair your Samsung TV and soundbar together to activate Q Symphony, a feature that lets both devices work in harmony for a fuller and more immersive audio experience. It is the ultimate way to enjoy richer sound and seamless control from one connected setup.

Smarten Up Your Everyday Routines

Refresh your home with Samsung’s intelligent appliances, including sleek refrigerators, powerful vacuum cleaners, energy saving washers and efficient air conditioners. During the Mid Year Makeover Sale, enjoy special promos, free gifts such as a Samsung Galaxy Tab worth up to RM899 and TNG eWallet credit worth up to RM1000 with selected purchases. Ideal for new homeowners or families looking to upgrade with smart connectivity and long lasting performance.

Vacuum Deals That Deliver Power and Intelligence

Enjoy exclusive purchase with purchase pricing when you buy selected Samsung vacuum cleaners.

Vacuum Cleaner PWP Item RRP of PWP Item (RM)[1] Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)[2] 200W Jet™ 75E Multi –

Digital Inverter Motor Teal Violet (VS20B75AER4/ME) Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399 200W Jet™ 75E Multi –

Digital Inverter Motor Teal Violet (VS15A60AGR5/ME) Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399

Bundle and Save More[3]

The more you buy, the more you are rewarded. Get up to RM500 in TNG eWallet credit when you purchase two or more eligible products from different categories.

No. of items TNG Value 2 items RM200 3 items RM300 4 items RM400 5 items or more RM500

Combo Rewards for Maximum Value

Enjoy additional TNG eWallet credit with these exclusive bundles:

1. TV + Soundbar Combos

Pair any selected 2024 or 2025 Samsung TV with a soundbar and receive up to RM300 in extra TNG credit[4]

Model TNG Additional Rewards TV*+ HW-Q990F/XM RM300 TV*+ HW-Q930F/XM RM300 TV*+ HW-Q800F/XM RM150 TV*+ HW-QS700F/XM RM150 TV*+ HW-Q600F/XM RM100 TV* + HW-S801D/XM RM150

2. Washer + Dryer Combo

Buy selected washer and dryer models together and receive up to RM300 in TNG eWallet credit[5]

Category Model Code Combo Additional TNG eWallet Credit (RM)[6] WM WF90F25ADSFQ Washer + Dryer Set 300 WM DV90F17CDSFQ WM WW13BB944DGBFQ Washer + Dryer Set 150 WM DV10BB9440GBFQ WM WW10DB7U34GBFQ Washer + Dryer Set 150 WM DV10BB9440GBFQ WM WW10DG5U34AEFQ Washer + Dryer Set 150 WM DV90CGC2A0AEFQ

Whether you are upgrading for the first time or enhancing your current setup, Samsung’s home appliances deliver smart innovation, energy efficiency and modern style. From AI powered vacuums and refrigerators with intelligent cooling to compact washer dryer combos and smart air solutions, everything is designed to make life easier.

The Mid Year Makeover Sale is available through Samsung’s official website, Samsung Experience Stores and authorised retail partners across Malaysia.

Explore the full list of offers at: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/mid-year-sale-2025

