MyRepublic Awarded #1 Best Fixed Network in Asia by Ookla®

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 July 2025 – MyRepublic announces that it has been officially recognised by Ookla® , a global leader in connectivity intelligence, as the #1 Best Fixed Network in Asia.

Millions of users around the world trust Speedtest® to measure the performance of their fixed and mobile networks every day. Ookla’s Best Fixed Network Award™, based on the Speedtest Connectivity Score™, provides a reliable measure of the overall fixed network experience.

The Speedtest Connectivity Score combines various real-world network performance metrics, with the methodology weighted as follows: 50% on network speed performance, 25% on streaming video experience, and 25% on web browsing experience. This ensures the results reflect the true user experience across multiple activities, with each aspect contributing to the final score.

MyRepublic earned this honour after being benchmarked against the top 10 fixed network providers across Asia, emerging as the region’s leading fixed broadband provider.

The award validates MyRepublic’s continued investment in delivering high-performance connectivity for homes and businesses alike. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, speed, and reliability, MyRepublic’s fixed network consistently outperforms its competitors across Asia in key areas, including download speed, latency, and overall user satisfaction.

“Being named the #1 Best Fixed Network in Asia by Ookla is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the hard work of the MyRepublic team,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director of MyRepublic Singapore. “We’ve always believed in pushing the boundaries of what broadband can do.

This recognition affirms our mission to deliver exceptional connectivity that empowers people and businesses to deliver their best. We accept this accolade not just on behalf of MyRepublic, but for Singapore as well. This is a testament to the country’s growing strength and innovation in digital infrastructure on the global stage.”

As one of Asia-Pacific’s most agile telecommunications companies, MyRepublic has built a reputation for disrupting traditional broadband markets, championing gamer-grade connectivity, and offering tailored solutions for SMEs and enterprises. This accolade from Ookla marks a major milestone in MyRepublic’s journey to transform digital experiences.

About Ookla®

Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, brings together the trusted expertise of Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, and RootMetrics® to deliver unmatched network and connectivity insights. By combining multi-source data with industry-leading expertise, Ookla transforms network performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights.

Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers in a market. Based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, Speedtest Awards represent real world network performance provided to customers.

About MyRepublic

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider’s priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.