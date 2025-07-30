30.3 C
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Ambiq raises $96 million in IPO

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 30th

  • Equities are little changed early Wednesday after a delayed trade deal with China took the S&P 500 three tenths of a percent from its record. It was the first session of the last seven that the index didn’t finish at an all-time high.
  • This afternoon, Americans will receive the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. The market is nearly certain rates will remain unchanged despite pressure from the White House to lower them.
  • Chipmaker Ambiq debuts at the NYSE today after raising $96 million in its IPO. Shares priced at $24 in an upsized deal. Ambiq will trade under the ticker symbol AMBQ.

Opening Bell
Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) celebrates the launch of their new Power E*TRADE platform

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2741064/NYSE_Market_Update_July_30.mp4 

